Dylan Wint, MD, Named Director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

Dylan Wint, MD, has been named director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. While continuing to see patients, as Director, Dr. Wint will focus on strategic growth, expanding the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health’s work to prevent and relieve suffering through excellent clinical care, research and education.

Dr. Wint earned his undergraduate and medical degrees at Stanford University and the University of Miami, respectively. He joined the staff at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in May 2010 and has served in multiple leadership roles during his tenure, including the Continued and Graduate Medical Education programs as well as the Community and Caregiver Education programs. He is the Camille and Larry Ruvo Chair for Brain Health, the Las Vegas Legacy Endowed Chair for Neuroscience Education, and Director of Education.

