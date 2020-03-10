Bill Moore left this earth to be with his Lord, loved ones and friends that have gone before him March 6, 2020. William (Bill) Harry Moore was born January 19, 1943 to Sanford William Moore and Alma Josephine Moore in Billings, MT.

He went to Elementary through High School in Billings, MT. He attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965. He joined the Navy while going to Eastern Montana College. He loved his Country and went to Vietnam for a three year active duty tour, even though he didn’t have to as he was an only child, and could have gotten an exemption. After his active duty tour, he stayed in the Navy under the Reserve Units and fulfilled 20 years of service. He got another Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Montana College in 1970 and a Master of Science in Applied Science from Montana State University in 1971. Bill married Julie F. Moore, September 5, 1970 in Bozeman, MT, and they have been happily married for 49 years. He loved his children Barbara Jo Moore Eriksson and Gary William Moore. He was very proud of them and was pleased with the spouses they chose to be a part of our family. He loved the game of golf and lived on the golf course when he wasn’t at home or work. He taught golf through Valley View Golf Club in Bozeman, and through the Community College in Mesquite, NV. He worked at Montana State University as a Systems Analyst writing programs for all of Montana State University from 1970 through 1998. Retiring from Montana State University and going through that first winter without working, he told Julie “I’m a golfer not a snow shoveler and want to move South”!

In 2000, Mesquite, NV became home for the next 20 years. He worked for the Casa Blanca and Palms Golf Club courses as tee sheet manager and keeping maintenance programs in working order. He loved teaching his love of the game of golf with many people who became wonderful friends. He played the game until Alzheimer’s and fluid on the brain took away his ability to play the way he wanted (he was one that if he couldn’t do something well, he wouldn’t do it). Bill also was on the bowling team at Eastern Montana State University, and bowled in bowling leagues in both Bozeman and Mesquite. He loved camping, fishing and golfing with his family and friends. He also played guitar and mandolin with Bridger Run in Bozeman, MT, sang with the Messengers Gospel group in Mesquite, NV and was in the choir at Mesquite United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife; Julie Todd Moore, daughter; Barbara Moore Eriksson (Chad Eriksson), son; Gary Moore (Jen-Hammond Moore), grandchildren; Kace and Malia Eriksson, Aloree Smith (Freddie Smith), Brianna Hammond-Wilbanks (J.D. Wilbanks), Camron Hammond and five great-grandchildren; Ciry, Marcus, Marcel, Remy and Liam, and father-in-law; William (Bill) Todd, and many cousins.

Memorials can be given to Mesquite United Methodist Church or the Youth Golf Program in Mesquite. Memorial Services will be held on a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.