Elaine Jones passed away of natural causes at Highland Manor in Mesquite, Nevada. “Babes” was born March 26, 1926 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Jennie Marie Shog and Carl Erick Mattson. Her final resting place will be along-side her husband Ed at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah. Burial will take place in October 2020.

Elaine graduated from Bingham High School. She was employed as a banker and retired with 33 years of service from the Wells Fargo Company in Salt Lake City, Utah. Elaine married Edward Jones in 2012 and unfortunately he suddenly passed away in 2013. Elaine and Ed were the former owners of “Batters Up” in Salt Lake City, Utah for 20 years. Together with other friends they loved to travel in their motor homes to many golf destinations. They built their retirement home in Mesquite, NV and loved to golf the many local golf courses.

Elaine is survived by many step-sons, step-nieces and step-nephews located in the states of Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, Utah and Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Agnes, husband; Ed Jones, step-son; Randy Jones and many numerous friends in Salt Lake City and Mesquite.

