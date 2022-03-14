Kenneth Eugene “Ken” Nelson, Jr., died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born August 13, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Kenneth Eugene and Frances Helen (Nelsen) Nelson. On May 15, 1981 he married Mary Elaine Formella in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Ken grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the US Marine Corps for 6 years beginning in 1963 as a tank mechanic, which included 13 months in Vietnam, earning the rank of Sergeant. He enjoyed a 39 year career working for We Energies as a materials specialist. He and Mary retired to Mesquite, Nevada in 2008.

Ken loved dogs and being outdoors pheasant hunting with his beloved springer spaniels. He was an artist and enjoyed several mediums including caricature drawing, woodcarving and working with clay. He spent many hours building model trains, cars, tanks, planes, and submarines. He was creative and enjoyed sharing his prized art pieces with family and friends. He will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful husband and father and as the person you could count on when you needed help.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Mesquite; son, Austin (Andrea) of Waukesha, WI; granddaughter, Elena and sister, Penny Nelson-Newman of Kanab, UT as well as other cherished relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com

Virgin Valley Mortuary

320 E. Old Mill Road

Mesquite, NV 89027

(702) 346-6060