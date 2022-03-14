Mesquite Police Arrest Adult Male for Kidnapping and Assault

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 a Mesquite Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) obtained information regarding a possible serious crime committed against a student. The SRO and Mesquite Detectives conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged criminal acts involving the student victim and the adult suspect.

The victim was a juvenile at the time the offenses occurred therefore details related to the incident will not be released. However, during the investigation detectives served a search warrant on the adult suspect’s residence and vehicle. During the search, Mesquite Police located a handgun, 18 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Hiram Gavin Rivera, 19, of Mesquite, NV was arrested for felony kidnapping of a minor 1st degree with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony child abuse with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor coercion.



Chief MaQuade Chesley stated, “We consider crimes committed against children to be especially serious and will always dedicate as many resources as possible to holding these offenders accountable”. He continued “the role of the Mesquite Police Department is to protect this great city, and I commend the officers and detectives for taking such swift and decisive action in this incident”.

Our local schools and police department work closely together when investigating these types of incidents. All crimes committed against our students are handled in a serious yet sensitive manner. If a student feels victimized, please reach out immediately to school administration or the Mesquite Police Department.