Mesquite Police Arrest Adult Male for Kidnapping and Assault 

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 a Mesquite Police Department  School Resource Officer (SRO) obtained information regarding a possible  serious crime committed against a student. The SRO and Mesquite Detectives  conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged criminal acts involving the student victim and the adult suspect. 

The victim was a juvenile at the time the offenses occurred therefore details  related to the incident will not be released. However, during the investigation  detectives served a search warrant on the adult suspect’s residence and vehicle. During the search, Mesquite Police located a handgun, 18 grams of  cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash. 

Hiram Gavin Rivera, 19, of Mesquite, NV was arrested for felony kidnapping of  a minor 1st degree with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly  weapon, felony child abuse with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a  controlled substance with intent to sell, felony possession of a controlled  substance, and misdemeanor coercion. 


Chief MaQuade Chesley stated, “We consider crimes committed against  children to be especially serious and will always dedicate as many resources  as possible to holding these offenders accountable”. He continued “the role of  the Mesquite Police Department is to protect this great city, and I commend  the officers and detectives for taking such swift and decisive action in this  incident”.  

Our local schools and police department work closely together when  investigating these types of incidents. All crimes committed against our  students are handled in a serious yet sensitive manner. If a student feels  victimized, please reach out immediately to school administration or the Mesquite Police Department. 

 