Nancy Lee Chamas passed away at home on Jan. 25, 2022, after a 3.5 year battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 6, 1933, in Denver, CO and grew up in Greeley, CO with her parents, Dom and Ruth Latorra, and her seven siblings. Her parents died when she was a teenager, and she finished high school in Everett, WA, where she attended college and became a registered nurse in 1954. She then joined the US Navy as an RN and served as a 2nd Lt for 5 years, traveling the world while serving her country.

She met Bama David Chamas at Camp Pendleton, CA, where he was a US Marine pilot, and they married in 1960. They lived in New Mexico and Colorado, where they raised a family and she worked as an RN, and then retired to California before moving to Mesquite, NV in 2001. Dave preceded her in death in 2006.

She is survived by a sister, Connie Brown, her daughter, Anna (Oregon), and her son, Mike, and his spouse, Jan (Colorado), and two grand dogs, Breck and Winnie. She was met at the Rainbow Bridge by her beloved Sheltie, Missy.