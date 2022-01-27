By Micheal Quinton

CHRIST IS THE ANSWER

Remember all the bumper stickers on cars that proclaimed: “JESUS IS THE ANSWER”? The idea, of course, was to get people curious to ask: “What is the question?” Millions simply ignored, or worse, mocked the campaign because they had never been confronted with the question of what happens to all of us at death.

When we look in the book of Genesis and find the original sin and fall of mankind in the Garden, then the flood which destroyed all but 8 people on earth, followed by the Tower of Babel with the confusion of languages and scattering of people over the earth, it is obvious we need THE ANSWER.

By the way, Jesus is not AN answer; He is THE answer. John 14:6 I am the way, the truth, and the life, no one comes to the Father but by Me.

Acts 4:12 There is no other name under Heaven whereby we must be saved.

Jesus is the answer to our broken relationship with God. After Adam and Eve sinned, God promised in Genesis 3:15 He would send the Messiah, the Christ, to redeem us from our sins. It is a gift from God which must be received by each of us. Jesus is the answer to our guilty consciences. Being imperfect, we still sin after redemption, but God provided a way to cleanse even those sins. 1 John 1:9 If we confess our sins (to God), He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Jesus is the answer to our broken relationships with each other. When Adam and Eve sinned, Adam blamed Eve (Genesis 3:12) and Eve blamed the serpent (Satan).

Ephesians 4:32 Commands believers to be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God, for Christ’s sake, has forgiven you.

Jesus is the answer to a meaningless existence. John 10:10 I have come that you may have life and that you may have life more abundantly. Jesus is the answer to all our fears and doubts and worries. John 16:33 Jesus said that in this life we will have troubles, but to be of good cheer as He has overcome the world. Jesus is the answer to the problems of this broken world.

We don’t need another law.

We don’t need another politician.

We don’t need bigger armies.

WE NEED JESUS – JESUS IS THE ANSWER

Isaiah 9:6-7

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)