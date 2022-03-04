Virgin Valley High School

04 FRI
05 SAT
_________________________________________________________________________________________

Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca Resort

Laurie Cook & the Heat

Fri Mar 4th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Mar 5th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Mar 6th 7:00pm – 12:00am
Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca Resort950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

“We play nothing but the coolest dance and show music from Donna Summers, Yes, and Paul McCartney and so much more!” This is a great variety band with a very energetic lead singer, Laurie! They have a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and Country.

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie  “Spencer” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie  “Spencer” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Listen to Mesquite Cafe Blues. Info: 702-507-4080.

See news story about this event at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/03/live-at-the-library-concert-series-returns/