Virgin Valley High School
Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca Resort
Laurie Cook & the Heat
“We play nothing but the coolest dance and show music from Donna Summers, Yes, and Paul McCartney and so much more!” This is a great variety band with a very energetic lead singer, Laurie! They have a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and Country.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Spencer” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Spencer” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Listen to Mesquite Cafe Blues. Info: 702-507-4080.
See news story about this event at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/03/live-at-the-library-concert-series-returns/