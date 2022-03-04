Laurie Cook & the Heat

“We play nothing but the coolest dance and show music from Donna Summers, Yes, and Paul McCartney and so much more!” This is a great variety band with a very energetic lead singer, Laurie! They have a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and Country.

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.