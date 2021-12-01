Mesquite Police Department Announces 2021 “Shop with a Cop”

Every December the Mesquite Police Department hosts “Shop with a Cop” for local youngsters. In keeping with tradition, Mesquite Police Officers along with neighboring law enforcement agencies will participate in this anxiously awaited event.

On December 15th, children who were carefully pre-selected based upon their needs and circumstance will be personally picked up from school by their assigned officer and begin their holiday shopping together. The children will enjoy one on one time with their officer while picking out gifts for themselves and their family.

Shop with a Cop is never complete without the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2811 annual complementary luncheon with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The children and officers will enjoy a hot lunch along with dessert and a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. After lunch, the children will return to school.

In addition to the pre-selected children paired with officers for this event. The Mesquite Police Department, with the help of our generous community’s donations, will be able to spread holiday cheer within all the local schools as well.

“The biggest secret to the success of this incredible event is the officers enjoy it just as much as the children” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. He continued “It brings us all so much joy to see the happiness of these kids in a stress-free environment, and we’re thrilled we can keep this wonderful tradition alive and well”.

MPD would like to thank all past and future supporters of this incredible event, as it is fully funded through community donations. The Mesquite Police department invites anybody who would like to donate to “Shop with a Cop” to drop their donations off at the Mesquite Police Department, located at 695 Mayan Circle. Checks should be made payable to the Mesquite Police Department. For questions please call (702) 346-5262.