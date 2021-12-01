Mesquite Police Department Announces  2021 “Shop with a Cop”  

Every December the Mesquite Police Department hosts “Shop with a  Cop” for local youngsters. In keeping with tradition, Mesquite Police Officers along with  neighboring law enforcement agencies will participate in this anxiously awaited event.  

On December 15th, children who were carefully pre-selected based upon their needs and  circumstance will be personally picked up from school by their assigned officer and begin  their holiday shopping together. The children will enjoy one on one time with their  officer while picking out gifts for themselves and their family.  

Shop with a Cop is never complete without the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2811 annual  complementary luncheon with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The children and officers will enjoy a  hot lunch along with dessert and a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. After lunch, the  children will return to school.  

In addition to the pre-selected children paired with officers for this event. The Mesquite  Police Department, with the help of our generous community’s donations, will be able to  spread holiday cheer within all the local schools as well.  

“The biggest secret to the success of this incredible event is the officers enjoy it just as  much as the children” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. He continued “It brings us all so  much joy to see the happiness of these kids in a stress-free environment, and we’re  thrilled we can keep this wonderful tradition alive and well”.  

MPD would like to thank all past and future supporters of this incredible event, as it is  fully funded through community donations. The Mesquite Police department invites  anybody who would like to donate to “Shop with a Cop” to drop their donations off at the  Mesquite Police Department, located at 695 Mayan Circle. Checks should be made  payable to the Mesquite Police Department. For questions please call (702) 346-5262.  