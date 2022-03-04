Musician of the Week – Angel Garcia

Angel Garcia, a junior at Virgin Valley High School, is currently a member of the VVHS marching, concert and jazz band. He currently plays the flute and trombone, but has also played the tenor saxophone and trumpet.

Angel first became involved in music back in 6th grade beginning with the flute. At that time he focused on improving his skills on the flute by learning many different songs just for fun. He also was involved in the honor band in middle school.

“I enjoy music because it makes me feel happy,”Angel Garcia said. “Joining band has made me step out of my comfort zone and meet new people. I’ve made a lot of friends thanks to band, and I’m glad I joined.”

Angel Garcia with his flute at Virgin Valley High School (Photo Credit: Angel Garcia)