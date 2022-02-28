02/27/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220225037     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 18:06      Time Dispatched: 18:11
	                    Time Arrived : 18:19      Time Completed : 18:24

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:06      Time Dispatched: 18:11
	                    Time Arrived : 18:18      Time Completed : 18:33

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:06      Time Dispatched: 18:09
	                    Time Arrived : 18:16      Time Completed : 18:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:16      Time Completed : 18:33
Synopsis:




220225038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:45      Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:




220225039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:09      Time Completed : 19:25
Synopsis:




220225040     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Blackfoot St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:




220225041     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:29
	                    Time Arrived : 22:30      Time Completed : 22:31

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:31

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:




220225042     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:53      Time Completed : 23:14

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:03      Time Completed : 23:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:53      Time Completed : 23:12

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:48      Time Dispatched: 23:09
	                    Time Arrived : 22:53      Time Completed : 22:54
Synopsis:




220225043     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:57      Time Completed : 00:02

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:57      Time Dispatched: 23:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:




220226001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:04      Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:




220226002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:17      Time Completed : 00:19
Synopsis:




220226003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 01:08
Synopsis:




220226004     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:22
	                    Time Arrived : 01:25      Time Completed : 01:39
Synopsis:




220226005     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:25      Time Dispatched: 03:36
	                    Time Arrived : 01:28      Time Completed : 03:28

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:25      Time Dispatched: 01:28
	                    Time Arrived : 01:28      Time Completed : 01:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:25      Time Dispatched: 01:39
	                    Time Arrived : 01:42      Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult male was arrested for DUI.


220226006     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:19      Time Completed : 03:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:19      Time Dispatched: 03:19
	                    Time Arrived : 03:22      Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:




220226007     Alarm
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:25      Time Dispatched: 03:28
	                    Time Arrived : 03:34      Time Completed : 03:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:25      Time Dispatched: 03:27
	                    Time Arrived : 03:31      Time Completed : 03:36

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:25      Time Dispatched: 03:27
	                    Time Arrived : 03:31      Time Completed : 03:38
Synopsis:




22ACO0611     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0612     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




22MCC0713     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:35      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0714     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:35      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0715     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 01:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:43      Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:




220225007     Suicidal Person
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 08:12

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:27
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 07:15

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the
hospital for further medical attention.


220225008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:06      Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:




220225009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched: 07:29
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:




220225010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched: 07:56
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:




220225011     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Desert Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:09      Time Completed : 08:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:12

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:22

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:21

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:




220225012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:45      Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:




220225013     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




220225014     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:12

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




220225015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:17      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220225016     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




220225017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:41      Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:




220225018     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 13:00
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:

Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is
ongoing.


220225019     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220225020     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:

Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop.


220225021     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched: 11:42
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:

An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was
taken.


220225022     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:38      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220225023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched: 11:43
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:55

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:




220225024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched: 12:29
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 12:30
Synopsis:




220225025     Fraud
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:

An officer took a report for a fraud incident.


220225026     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:




220225027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:




220225028     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched: 14:11
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220225029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




220225030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




220225031     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220225032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:




220225033     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




220225034     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 15:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:39      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:36      Time Dispatched: 15:39
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The
female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant.


220225035     Missing Person
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:32      Time Dispatched: 16:42
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:

An officer took a report for a missing person.


220225036     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:




220226008     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:07      Time Completed : 09:41

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:07      Time Completed : 09:27

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:18

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:16

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a private property accident.


220226009     Alarm
	Incident Address : Lookout Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched: 09:09
	                    Time Arrived : 09:23      Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:




220226010     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:38
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:44

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:43

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:50

	Unit: D1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:




220226011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched: 09:51
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




220226012     Recovered Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:23      Time Completed : 13:02

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:46

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched: 11:24
	                    Time Arrived : 11:27      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:

An officer located a stolen vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.


220226013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:35      Time Dispatched: 11:55
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




220226014     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched: 11:45
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:




220226015     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:




220226016     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Admiral Benbow Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:16      Time Dispatched: 13:25
	                    Time Arrived : 13:37      Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:




220226017     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:28      Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:




220226018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:




220226019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched: 13:57
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:




220226020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 13:57
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:




220226021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 14:10
	                    Time Arrived : 14:13      Time Completed : 14:23

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:




220226022     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:02      Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:

Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant and drug related charges.


220226023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched: 14:24
	                    Time Arrived : 14:24      Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:




220226024     Burglary
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:52
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred overnight. The investigation
is ongoing.


220226025     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:13      Time Completed : 16:00

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:30

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched: 15:10
	                    Time Arrived : 15:14      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220226026     K9 Search
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:30      Time Completed : 16:30
Synopsis:




220226027     Alarm
	Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Stout, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched: 15:52
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:08

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched: 15:52
	                    Time Arrived : 15:59      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220226028     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:54
	                    Time Arrived : 18:06      Time Completed : 18:14

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:54
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:07
Synopsis:




22ACO0604     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO0605     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:55      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO0606     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO0607     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:35      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




22ACO0608     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0609     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:




22ACO0610     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside  RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:49      Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:




22ACO0611     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0612     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




22ACO0613     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




22ACO0614     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0615     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:32      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0616     Animal Foster
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:20      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




22ACO0617     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Hana Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:56      Time Dispatched: 11:56
	                    Time Arrived : 11:59      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0618     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:01      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0706     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched: 08:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




22MCC0707     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched: 10:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCC0708     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:




22MCC0709     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:37      Time Dispatched: 13:40
	                    Time Arrived : 13:40      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




22MCC0710     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:




22MCC0711     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0712     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 17:30
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:




22MCC0713     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:35      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0714     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:35      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0715     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 01:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:43      Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:




22MCC0716     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:09      Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0717     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : S Avarda
	                   Scenic               AZ
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:57      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0718     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:53      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0719     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:58      Time Completed : 08:11
Synopsis:




22MCC0720     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mountain View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:58      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0721     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:42      Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0722     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:07      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




22MCC0723     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 14:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:00      Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:




22MCC0724     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:




22MCC0725     Non Leo Incident
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 15:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:




22MDC0103     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:

Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order.


22MDC0104     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : IVY LEE CRST
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:

Male arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


