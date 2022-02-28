02/27/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
220225007 Suicidal Person
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 08:12
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:27
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 07:15
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the
hospital for further medical attention.
220225008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:
220225009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:29
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:
220225010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: 07:56
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:
220225011 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Desert Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:12
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:22
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:
220225012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:
220225013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
220225014 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:12
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
220225015 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
220225016 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
220225017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:
220225018 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 13:00
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:
Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is
ongoing.
220225019 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220225020 Found Property
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop.
220225021 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:42
Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was
taken.
220225022 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220225023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:43
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:55
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
220225024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:29
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:30
Synopsis:
220225025 Fraud
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a fraud incident.
220225026 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:
220225027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:
220225028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:11
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220225029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
220225030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
220225031 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220225032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
220225033 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
220225034 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:39
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The
female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant.
220225035 Missing Person
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a missing person.
220225036 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
220225037 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11
Time Arrived : 18:19 Time Completed : 18:24
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11
Time Arrived : 18:18 Time Completed : 18:33
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:09
Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:33
Synopsis:
220225038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:
220225039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:25
Synopsis:
220225040 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Blackfoot St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:
220225041 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29
Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:31
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:
220225042 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:14
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:12
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: 23:09
Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 22:54
Synopsis:
220225043 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:02
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: 23:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:
220226001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:04 Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:
220226002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 00:19
Synopsis:
220226003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:08
Synopsis:
220226004 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22
Time Arrived : 01:25 Time Completed : 01:39
Synopsis:
220226005 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 03:36
Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 03:28
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:28
Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:39
Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI.
220226006 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:19 Time Completed : 03:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:19
Time Arrived : 03:22 Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:
220226007 Alarm
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:28
Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27
Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:36
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27
Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:38
Synopsis:
220226008 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:41
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:27
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:18
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a private property accident.
220226009 Alarm
Incident Address : Lookout Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:09
Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:
220226010 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:38
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:44
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:50
Unit: D1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
220226011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:51
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
220226012 Recovered Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 13:02
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:46
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:24
Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
An officer located a stolen vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.
220226013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:55
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
220226014 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:45
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:
220226015 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:
220226016 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Admiral Benbow Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:25
Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:
220226017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:
220226018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
220226019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:57
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:
220226020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:57
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:
220226021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:10
Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:23
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:
220226022 Wanted Person
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:
Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant and drug related charges.
220226023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: 14:24
Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
220226024 Burglary
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:52
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred overnight. The investigation
is ongoing.
220226025 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 16:00
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:30
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: 15:10
Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220226026 K9 Search
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:30
Synopsis:
220226027 Alarm
Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Stout, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 15:52
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:08
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 15:52
Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220226028 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:54
Time Arrived : 18:06 Time Completed : 18:14
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:54
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:07
Synopsis:
22ACO0604 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO0605 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO0606 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO0607 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
22ACO0608 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0609 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:
22ACO0610 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:
22ACO0611 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0612 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:
22ACO0613 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:
22ACO0614 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0615 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0616 Animal Foster
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
22ACO0617 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Hana Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 11:56
Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0618 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0706 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
22MCC0707 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCC0708 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:
22MCC0709 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: 13:40
Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
22MCC0710 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:
22MCC0711 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0712 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:30
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
22MCC0713 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0714 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0715 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 01:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:
22MCC0716 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0717 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : S Avarda
Scenic AZ
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0718 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:53 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0719 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:11
Synopsis:
22MCC0720 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mountain View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0721 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0722 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
22MCC0723 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:
22MCC0724 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
22MCC0725 Non Leo Incident
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:
22MDC0103 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:
Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order.
22MDC0104 Wanted Person
Incident Address : IVY LEE CRST
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
Male arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
