02/27/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/25/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220225037 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:19 Time Completed : 18:24 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:18 Time Completed : 18:33 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:09 Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:33 Synopsis: 220225038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:48 Synopsis: 220225039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:25 Synopsis: 220225040 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Blackfoot St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 220225041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:34 Synopsis: 220225042 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:14 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:14 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:12 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: 23:09 Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 22:54 Synopsis: 220225043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: 23:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: 220226001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:04 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220226002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 00:19 Synopsis: 220226003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:08 Synopsis: 220226004 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22 Time Arrived : 01:25 Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: 220226005 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 03:36 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 03:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:28 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:39 Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 02:30 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220226006 Welfare Check Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:19 Time Completed : 03:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:19 Time Arrived : 03:22 Time Completed : 03:22 Synopsis: 220226007 Alarm Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:28 Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0611 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0612 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0713 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0714 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0715 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 01:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/25/22` and `06:00:00 02/26/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

02/27/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/25/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220225007 Suicidal Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 08:12 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:27 Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 07:15 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the hospital for further medical attention. 220225008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 220225009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 220225010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: 07:56 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 220225011 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:12 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:22 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220225012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 220225013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 220225014 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:12 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 220225015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 220225016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 220225017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 220225018 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : A Active Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 12:41 Synopsis: Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is ongoing. 220225019 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220225020 Found Property Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop. 220225021 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was taken. 220225022 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220225023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 220225024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:29 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 220225025 Fraud Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 14:17 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a fraud incident. 220225026 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220225027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 220225028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 220225029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220225030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 220225031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220225032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220225033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 220225034 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant. 220225035 Missing Person Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a missing person. 220225036 Traffic Problem Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 220225037 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:19 Time Completed : 18:24 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:18 Time Completed : 18:33 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: 18:09 Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:33 Synopsis: 220225038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:48 Synopsis: 220225039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:25 Synopsis: 220225040 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Blackfoot St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 220225041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:34 Synopsis: 220225042 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:14 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:14 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 23:12 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: 23:09 Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 22:54 Synopsis: 220225043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: 23:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: 220226001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:04 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220226002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 00:19 Synopsis: 220226003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:08 Synopsis: 220226004 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22 Time Arrived : 01:25 Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: 220226005 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 03:36 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 03:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:28 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: 01:39 Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 02:30 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220226006 Welfare Check Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:19 Time Completed : 03:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:19 Time Arrived : 03:22 Time Completed : 03:22 Synopsis: 220226007 Alarm Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:28 Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: 220226008 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:27 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:18 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to a private property accident. 220226009 Alarm Incident Address : Lookout Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:09 Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 220226010 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:38 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:44 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:50 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 220226011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:51 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 220226012 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 13:02 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:46 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:24 Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: An officer located a stolen vehicle. This investigation is ongoing. 220226013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:55 Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 220226014 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:45 Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:57 Synopsis: 220226015 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19 Synopsis: 220226016 Welfare Check Incident Address : Admiral Benbow Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 220226017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 220226018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 220226019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 220226020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:10 Synopsis: 220226021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:23 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:20 Synopsis: 220226022 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male was arrested for the warrant and drug related charges. 220226023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: 14:24 Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 220226024 Burglary Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:52 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 17:26 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred overnight. The investigation is ongoing. 220226025 Traffic Stop Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 16:00 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220226026 K9 Search Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:30 Synopsis: 220226027 Alarm Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Stout, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:08 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220226028 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:54 Time Arrived : 18:06 Time Completed : 18:14 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:54 Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:07 Synopsis: 22ACO0604 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0605 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0606 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0607 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41 Synopsis: 22ACO0608 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0609 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0610 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0611 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0612 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0613 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0614 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0615 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0616 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 22ACO0617 Animal complaint Incident Address : Hana Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 11:56 Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0618 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0706 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 22MCC0707 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0708 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0709 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: 13:40 Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0710 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0711 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0712 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0713 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0714 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0715 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 01:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: 22MCC0716 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0717 None LEO Incident Incident Address : S Avarda Scenic AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 07:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0718 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:53 Time Completed : 07:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0719 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 22MCC0720 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mountain View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0721 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0722 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0723 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22MCC0724 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0725 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: 22MDC0103 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order. 22MDC0104 Wanted Person Incident Address : IVY LEE CRST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: Male arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/25/22` and `18:00:00 02/26/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***