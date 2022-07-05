07/04/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
Date: 07/02/22
Date: 07/02/22
220702010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
220702011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:26 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
220702012 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
220702013 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
220702014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:09
Synopsis:
220702015 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:47
Synopsis:
220702016 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # A
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:07
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:13
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56
Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:
220702017 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 5105
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: 10:21
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
220702018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
220702019 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:16
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:27
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
220702020 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : LINKS Dr & BIRDIE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:09
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:36
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:10
Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a hit and run accident.
220702021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
220702022 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:32
Unit: D5 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:
220702023 Past Disturbance
Incident Address : HUGHES AVE
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:41
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
220702024 Found Property
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: 12:48
Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
An officer responded to retrieve found property items.
220702025 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : BOWLER DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 13:44
Synopsis:
220702026 Past Disturbance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:56
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:15
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:49
Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:17
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:48
Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino in reference to a domestic disturbance. One adult
female was arrested for domestic battery.
220702027 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
220702028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
220702029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: 15:04
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:
220702030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:59 Time Dispatched: 15:24
Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance. A report was completed.
220702031 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:
220702032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:
220702033 Welfare Check
Incident Address : VINEYARD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:45 Time Dispatched: 17:22
Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:
220702034 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Stout, J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01
Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:30
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:15
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01
Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:07
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01
Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:
220702035 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:15
Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:
220702036 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:23 Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:
220702037 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Greens Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:
220702038 Lost Property
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 102
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 23:30
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 20:05
Synopsis:
An Officer responded to a lost property report. The reporting person stated they
left their wallet in an unknown person's vehicle who offered to give a ride.
They wanted to have the incident documented
220702039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Greens Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:
220702040 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:35
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 21:17
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05
Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino in reference to a possible domestic disturbance.
A report was taken.
220702041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3112
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:
220702042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:
220702043 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:56
Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:06
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:59 Time Completed : 22:15
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:56
Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:
220702044 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:31
Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:42
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:31
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:48
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:31 Time Completed : 22:53
Synopsis:
220702045 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:58
Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:12
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:58
Time Arrived : 23:01 Time Completed : 23:27
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:
220702046 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:
220702047 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:49 Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:
220703001 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Champions Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:37
Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:52
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:36
Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 00:53
Synopsis:
220703002 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:42 Time Dispatched: 01:07
Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:
220703003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:
220703004 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: 01:57
Time Arrived : 02:02 Time Completed : 02:09
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: 01:58
Time Arrived : 02:03 Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:
220703005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:59
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:47
Time Arrived : 02:49 Time Completed : 02:53
Synopsis:
220703006 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : I15 NB 120 OFF-RAMP
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:53
Time Arrived : 02:56 Time Completed : 03:28
Synopsis:
220703007 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Haley Way # 150
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: 04:47
Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 05:06
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: 04:46
Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:56
Synopsis:
220703008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : PARTRIDGE Ln & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:13
Synopsis:
220703009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:33
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched: 05:55
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:05
Synopsis:
220703010 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:20
Synopsis:
220703011 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:40
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:24
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
220703012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
220703013 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Sunset Greens Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:45
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:45
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
220703014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:19
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:42
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:
220703015 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Wildfang Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220703016 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:29
Synopsis:
220703017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 12:20
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:57
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:
220703018 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:10
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 12:10
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:
Officers made contact with a trespass violator at a casino. The male was issued
a citation for trespassing.
220703019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:18
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
220703020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
220703021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:44
Synopsis:
220703022 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:
220703023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:
220703024 Indecent Exposure
Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 14:09
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 17:25
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:34
Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 16:03
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:53
Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of a past indecent exposure incident. One male has been
arrested and one female is still outstanding for the observed violations.
220703025 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:10 Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:
220703026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: 16:49
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 17:19
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of suspicious activity.
220703027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:
220703028 Hit & Run
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Canceled
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:
22ACO2028 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 07:03
Synopsis:
22ACO2029 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
22ACO2030 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22ACO2031 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22ACO2032 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO2033 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO2034 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: 09:17
Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
22ACO2035 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:01
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2036 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:
22ACO2037 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO2038 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO2039 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO2040 Animal Turned Over to Owner
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO2041 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO2042 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO2043 Animal Bite
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:50
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
22ACO2044 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Melchor
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H5 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:
22MCC2206 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Grayce Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:34
Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
22MCC2207 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:15
Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:
22MCC2208 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Sagebrush St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: 13:08
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:
22MCC2209 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:
22MCC2210 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC2211 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
22MCC2212 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:10
Synopsis:
22MDC0349 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:
A pregnancy test was conducted on a female inmate with negative results.
22MDC0350 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:20
Synopsis:
An officer found a vague note taped to the front lobby door.
22MDC0351 Found Property
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:20 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
An officer found abandoned property in the parking lot. The item was placed in
evidence until claimed by the owner.
