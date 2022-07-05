07/04/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/02/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220702037 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 220702038 Lost Property Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 102 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 23:30 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: An Officer responded to a lost property report. 07/04/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/02/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220702010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220702011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:26 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220702012 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 220702013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 220702014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 220702015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:47 Synopsis: 220702016 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:07 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:10 Synopsis: 220702017 Civil Matter Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 5105 Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: 10:21 Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 220702018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 220702019 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:16 Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:27 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 220702020 Citizen Assist Incident Address : LINKS Dr & BIRDIE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:09 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:36 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: An officer responded to a hit and run accident. 220702021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220702022 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:32 Unit: D5 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:37 Synopsis: 220702023 Past Disturbance Incident Address : HUGHES AVE Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:41 Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 220702024 Found Property Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: 12:48 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: An officer responded to retrieve found property items. 220702025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : BOWLER DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 13:44 Synopsis: 220702026 Past Disturbance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:56 Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:17 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a domestic disturbance. One adult female was arrested for domestic battery. 220702027 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : A Active Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 220702028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 220702029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: 15:04 Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: 220702030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:59 Time Dispatched: 15:24 Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:38 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance. A report was completed. 220702031 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: 220702032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 220702033 Welfare Check Incident Address : VINEYARD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:45 Time Dispatched: 17:22 Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:03 Synopsis: 220702034 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Stout, J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:30 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:07 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:18 Synopsis: 220702035 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:15 Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: 220702036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:23 Time Completed : 17:24 Synopsis: 220702037 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 220702038 Lost Property Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 102 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 23:30 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: An Officer responded to a lost property report. The reporting person stated they left their wallet in an unknown person's vehicle who offered to give a ride. They wanted to have the incident documented 220702039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220702040 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:35 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 21:17 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. A report was taken. 220702041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3112 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:58 Synopsis: 220702042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 20:45 Synopsis: 220702043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:56 Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:59 Time Completed : 22:15 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:56 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 220702044 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:31 Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:42 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:31 Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:48 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:31 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 220702045 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:58 Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:58 Time Arrived : 23:01 Time Completed : 23:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:23 Synopsis: 220702046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 220702047 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:49 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: 220703001 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Champions Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:37 Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:36 Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 00:53 Synopsis: 220703002 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:42 Time Dispatched: 01:07 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:03 Synopsis: 220703003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:07 Synopsis: 220703004 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: 01:57 Time Arrived : 02:02 Time Completed : 02:09 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: 01:58 Time Arrived : 02:03 Time Completed : 02:10 Synopsis: 220703005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:59 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:47 Time Arrived : 02:49 Time Completed : 02:53 Synopsis: 220703006 Traffic Problem Incident Address : I15 NB 120 OFF-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:53 Time Arrived : 02:56 Time Completed : 03:28 Synopsis: 220703007 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Haley Way # 150 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: 04:47 Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 05:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: 04:46 Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:56 Synopsis: 220703008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : PARTRIDGE Ln & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:13 Synopsis: 220703009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:33 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched: 05:55 Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:05 Synopsis: 220703010 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 220703011 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:40 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:24 Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 220703012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 220703013 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Sunset Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:45 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:45 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 220703014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:19 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 220703015 Parking Problem Incident Address : Wildfang Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220703016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: 220703017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:57 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:57 Synopsis: 220703018 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:10 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 12:10 Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: Officers made contact with a trespass violator at a casino. The male was issued a citation for trespassing. 220703019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:18 Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220703020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 220703021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:44 Synopsis: 220703022 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: 220703023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:11 Synopsis: 220703024 Indecent Exposure Incident Address : Rodeo Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 14:09 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 17:25 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 16:03 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a past indecent exposure incident. One male has been arrested and one female is still outstanding for the observed violations. 220703025 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:10 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: 220703026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: 16:49 Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: Officers took a report of suspicious activity. 220703027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 220703028 Hit & Run Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2028 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 22ACO2029 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2030 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO2031 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO2032 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2033 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2034 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: 09:17 Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 22ACO2035 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:01 Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2036 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2037 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO2038 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO2039 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO2040 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO2041 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO2042 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO2043 Animal Bite Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:50 Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2044 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: 22MCC2206 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 22MCC2207 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:15 Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2208 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: 13:08 Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:08 Synopsis: 22MCC2209 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 22MCC2210 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22MCC2211 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2212 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:10 Synopsis: 22MDC0349 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: A pregnancy test was conducted on a female inmate with negative results. 22MDC0350 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: An officer found a vague note taped to the front lobby door. 22MDC0351 Found Property Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:20 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: An officer found abandoned property in the parking lot. The item was placed in evidence until claimed by the owner.