220702037     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Greens Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:




220702038     Lost Property
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 102
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched: 23:30
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 20:05
Synopsis:

An Officer responded to a lost property report. The reporting person stated they
left their wallet in an unknown person's vehicle who offered to give a ride.
They wanted to have the incident documented


220702039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Greens Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:54      Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:




220702040     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:35

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 21:17

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:08      Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino in reference to a possible domestic disturbance.
A report was taken.


220702041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3112
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:52      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




220702042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:35      Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:




220702043     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched: 21:56
	                    Time Arrived : 22:01      Time Completed : 22:06

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:15

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched: 21:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:58      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




220702044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived : 22:33      Time Completed : 22:42

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:48

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:31      Time Completed : 22:53
Synopsis:




220702045     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched: 22:58
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:12

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched: 22:58
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:27

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:




220702046     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 23:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:33      Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:




220702047     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:49      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:




220703001     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Champions Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:37
	                    Time Arrived : 00:42      Time Completed : 00:52

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:36
	                    Time Arrived : 00:44      Time Completed : 00:53
Synopsis:




220703002     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:42      Time Dispatched: 01:07
	                    Time Arrived : 00:45      Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:




220703003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:03      Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:




220703004     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:55      Time Dispatched: 01:57
	                    Time Arrived : 02:02      Time Completed : 02:09

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:55      Time Dispatched: 01:58
	                    Time Arrived : 02:03      Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:




220703005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:47      Time Completed : 02:59

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:47
	                    Time Arrived : 02:49      Time Completed : 02:53
Synopsis:




220703006     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : I15 NB 120 OFF-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:53
	                    Time Arrived : 02:56      Time Completed : 03:28
Synopsis:




220703007     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Haley Way # 150
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 04:42      Time Dispatched: 04:47
	                    Time Arrived : 04:51      Time Completed : 05:06

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 04:42      Time Dispatched: 04:46
	                    Time Arrived : 04:51      Time Completed : 04:56
Synopsis:




220703008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : PARTRIDGE Ln & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 05:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:10      Time Completed : 05:13
Synopsis:




220703009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 05:33

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched: 05:55
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:05
Synopsis:




22ACO2037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO2038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2211     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:10      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220702010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:25      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




220702011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:26      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




220702012     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




220702013     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




220702014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:09
Synopsis:




220702015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:41      Time Completed : 07:47
Synopsis:




220702016     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:07

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:13

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived : 09:01      Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:




220702017     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 5105
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched: 10:21
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




220702018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




220702019     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched: 10:16
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:27

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched: 10:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




220702020     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : LINKS Dr & BIRDIE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched: 11:09
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 11:36

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched: 11:10
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a hit and run accident.


220702021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:36      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




220702022     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:32

	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:




220702023     Past Disturbance
	Incident Address : HUGHES AVE
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched: 12:41
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




220702024     Found Property
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:45      Time Dispatched: 12:48
	                    Time Arrived : 13:11      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:

An officer responded to retrieve found property items.


220702025     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : BOWLER DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:41      Time Completed : 13:44
Synopsis:




220702026     Past Disturbance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:42      Time Dispatched: 13:56
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 14:15

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:42      Time Dispatched: 13:49
	                    Time Arrived : 13:49      Time Completed : 14:17

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:42      Time Dispatched: 13:48
	                    Time Arrived : 13:48      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino in reference to a domestic disturbance. One adult
female was arrested for domestic battery.


220702027     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




220702028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




220702029     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched: 15:04
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:




220702030     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:59      Time Dispatched: 15:24
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance. A report was completed.


220702031     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:18      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:




220702032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:37      Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:




220702033     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : VINEYARD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:45      Time Dispatched: 17:22
	                    Time Arrived : 17:22      Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:




220702034     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Stout, J Rich, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6205          Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:01
	                    Time Arrived : 17:02      Time Completed : 17:26

	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:02      Time Completed : 17:30

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:15

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:01
	                    Time Arrived : 17:04      Time Completed : 17:07

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:01
	                    Time Arrived : 17:04      Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:




220702035     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 17:11      Time Dispatched: 17:15
	                    Time Arrived : 17:19      Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:




220702036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:23      Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:




220702037     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Greens Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:




220702038     Lost Property
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 102
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched: 23:30
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 20:05
Synopsis:

An Officer responded to a lost property report. The reporting person stated they
left their wallet in an unknown person's vehicle who offered to give a ride.
They wanted to have the incident documented


220702039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Greens Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:54      Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:




220702040     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:35

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 21:17

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:02      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:08      Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino in reference to a possible domestic disturbance.
A report was taken.


220702041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3112
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:52      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




220702042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:35      Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:




220702043     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched: 21:56
	                    Time Arrived : 22:01      Time Completed : 22:06

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:15

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched: 21:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:58      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




220702044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived : 22:33      Time Completed : 22:42

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:48

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:31      Time Completed : 22:53
Synopsis:




220702045     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched: 22:58
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:12

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched: 22:58
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:27

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:




220702046     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 23:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:33      Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:




220702047     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:49      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:




220703001     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Champions Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:37
	                    Time Arrived : 00:42      Time Completed : 00:52

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:36
	                    Time Arrived : 00:44      Time Completed : 00:53
Synopsis:




220703002     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:42      Time Dispatched: 01:07
	                    Time Arrived : 00:45      Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:




220703003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:03      Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:




220703004     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:55      Time Dispatched: 01:57
	                    Time Arrived : 02:02      Time Completed : 02:09

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:55      Time Dispatched: 01:58
	                    Time Arrived : 02:03      Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:




220703005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:47      Time Completed : 02:59

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:47
	                    Time Arrived : 02:49      Time Completed : 02:53
Synopsis:




220703006     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : I15 NB 120 OFF-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:53
	                    Time Arrived : 02:56      Time Completed : 03:28
Synopsis:




220703007     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Haley Way # 150
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 04:42      Time Dispatched: 04:47
	                    Time Arrived : 04:51      Time Completed : 05:06

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 04:42      Time Dispatched: 04:46
	                    Time Arrived : 04:51      Time Completed : 04:56
Synopsis:




220703008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : PARTRIDGE Ln & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 05:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:10      Time Completed : 05:13
Synopsis:




220703009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 05:33

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched: 05:55
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:05
Synopsis:




220703010     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:15      Time Completed : 09:20
Synopsis:




220703011     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:40

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:24
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




220703012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:38      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




220703013     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Sunset Greens Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:45

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:45

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




220703014     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:19

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:42

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:




220703015     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Wildfang Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220703016     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:27      Time Completed : 11:29
Synopsis:




220703017     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched: 12:20
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:57

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:




220703018     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 12:10

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched: 12:10
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:

Officers made contact with a trespass violator at a casino. The male was issued
a citation for trespassing.


220703019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched: 12:18
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:




220703020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:11      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




220703021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:44
Synopsis:




220703022     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:52      Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:




220703023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:




220703024     Indecent Exposure
	Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:01      Time Dispatched: 14:09
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 17:25

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:01      Time Dispatched: 15:34
	                    Time Arrived : 15:18      Time Completed : 16:03

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:01      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:18      Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of a past indecent exposure incident. One male has been
arrested and one female is still outstanding for the observed violations.


220703025     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:10      Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:




220703026     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Gean St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:28      Time Dispatched: 16:49
	                    Time Arrived : 16:01      Time Completed : 17:19
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of suspicious activity.


220703027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:35      Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:




220703028     Hit & Run
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Canceled
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: CANCEL        Time Reported: 17:54      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:49      Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:




22ACO2028     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 07:03
Synopsis:




22ACO2029     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO2030     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO2031     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO2032     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO2033     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO2034     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:13      Time Dispatched: 09:17
	                    Time Arrived : 09:23      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




22ACO2035     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched: 10:01
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2036     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:




22ACO2037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO2038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO2039     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO2040     Animal Turned Over to Owner
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO2041     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO2042     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO2043     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 09:50
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




22ACO2044     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Melchor
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H5            Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:




22MCC2206     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Grayce Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:34
	                    Time Arrived : 09:34      Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




22MCC2207     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:15
	                    Time Arrived : 12:15      Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2208     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:06      Time Dispatched: 13:08
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:




22MCC2209     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:




22MCC2210     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC2211     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:10      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2212     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 17:09      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:10
Synopsis:




22MDC0349     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:13      Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:

A pregnancy test was conducted on a female inmate with negative results.


22MDC0350     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:16      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:20
Synopsis:

An officer found a vague note taped to the front lobby door.


22MDC0351     Found Property
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:20      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:

An officer found abandoned property in the parking lot. The item was placed in
evidence until claimed by the owner.


