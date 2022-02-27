“Night Photography and the Milky Way” by Alex Chamberlain

Mesquite Fine Arts Center will be holding a free Brown Bag Lecture class Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m by Alex Chamberlain, an associate professor at Dixie State University. The class will be held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center at 15 W Mesquite Boulevard.

Specializing in Nightscape Photography, Alex Chamberlain considers himself very blessed to live in southern Utah, where near-pristine night skies can even be seen in the middle of his hometown of Toquerville. Alex began photographing the night sky in 2007, and finally got “serious” about it in 2012, when the technology had finally advanced to the point that it was possible to properly expose both the stars and a stationary foreground in a single exposure.

Alex shares his love of the visual arts as a University professor, teaching Digital Photography and 3D modeling and animation. Alex also raises awareness of light pollution and our fragile night skies by teaching night photography seminars throughout the southwest.

Alex’s other interests include moonlighting as a professional musician, building life-sized, working R2-D2’s, compositing dinosaurs into his favorite photos, and not writing about himself in third person.

For more information, Contact:Bonita Gamboa at 702-346-1338

Photography by Alex Chamberlain

(Once Upon A Time)

(Red Cliffs RA Slot Canyon)

(The Long Way Home)

Alex Chamberlain, MFA, Art Department Chair

Associate Professor — Animation & Photography

North Plaza 125C

Dixie State University, St George, Utah,84770

(435) 879-4228

Office Hours:

M/W: 11:30am – 2pm