MONDAY, FEB. 28

Book Bingo: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Brown Bag Lecture: noon-1 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Artists of all media are invited to give a presentation. Members of the community are also welcome to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the lecture. Call 702-346-1338.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.