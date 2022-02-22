Two Virgin Valley High School wrestlers, Ethan Workman and Cutler Crandall, each won state championships in their respective divisions in the 2022 NIAA 3A State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 19.

As a team, the Bulldogs finished sixth with 94.5 points, behind first-place Elko with 145 points. The event was held at Boulder City High School.

Workman, wrestling at 152 pounds, defeated Gabriel Williams of Desert Oasis High by a 6-2 decision. Crandall, wrestling at 170 pounds, pinned Keefer Campbell of Spring Creek in 3:23.

Three other Virgin Valley High wrestlers placed in the state tournament: Gavin Baird was third at 120 pounds; Martin Jordan placed third at 160 pounds; and Jacob Dominguez finished fourth at 182 pounds.