02/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/19/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220219045 Animal Pickup Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: 220219046 Person On Foot Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : 18:30 Time Completed : 18:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:36 Synopsis: 220219047 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Desert Winds Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:43 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:42 Synopsis: 220219048 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:54 Synopsis: 220219049 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 220219050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 19:07 Synopsis: 220219051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 19:36 Synopsis: 220219052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:39 Synopsis: 220219053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched: 20:15 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:32 Synopsis: 220219054 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 220219055 Found Property Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:59 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: An officer obtained and secured a citizens property for safekeeping. 220219056 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 23:34 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 23:57 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220219057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:15 Time Dispatched: 22:27 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:18 Synopsis: 220219058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 220219059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:37 Synopsis: 220219060 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:15 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220219061 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 23:42 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: 220220001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:00 Synopsis: 220220002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:00 Synopsis: 220220003 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:07 Time Arrived : 03:08 Time Completed : 03:18 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:25 Synopsis: 220220004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:39 Synopsis: 220220005 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: 220220006 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:09 Time Completed : 04:14 Synopsis: 22ACO0560 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0561 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0640 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0641 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0642 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: 22MDC0093 Wanted Person Incident Address : Stewart Ave:Las Vegas City Jail Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 23:38 Synopsis: One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/19/22` and `06:00:00 02/20/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

02/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/19/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220219009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:29 Synopsis: 220219010 Welfare Check Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:52 Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 220219011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:52 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 220219012 Welfare Check Incident Address : GREENS Way & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:20 Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:34 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:21 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 220219013 Traffic Stop Incident Address : HARDY Way & WORLD CHAMPION Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: 10:43 Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:44 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 220219014 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 220219015 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:39 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220219016 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Kelkim St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: 10:32 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 220219017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220219018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 220219019 Alarm Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:01 Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 220219020 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220219021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 220219022 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:28 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:25 Synopsis: 220219023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:41 Synopsis: 220219024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 13:37 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:37 Synopsis: 220219025 Keep The Peace Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 220219026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 220219027 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 220219028 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:17 Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 220219029 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 220219030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 220219031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:58 Synopsis: 220219032 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:13 Synopsis: 220219033 Agency Assistance Incident Address : las vegas ave Littlefield AZ Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:08 Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:53 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:08 Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: 220219034 Fighting Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: 15:13 Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: An officer responded to an altercation at a golf course and a report was taken. 220219035 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Sandstone Bluffs Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6185 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220219036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 220219037 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 16:47 Synopsis: 220219038 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:48 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220219039 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:20 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 220219040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:23 Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 220219041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 220219042 K9 Search Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 220219043 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Aztec Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17 Synopsis: 220219044 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 18:14 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:16 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 18:13 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: An officer responded to a residence for a report of a noise complaint. One adult male was issued a citation for disturbing the peace. 220219045 Animal Pickup Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: 220219046 Person On Foot Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : 18:30 Time Completed : 18:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:36 Synopsis: 220219047 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Desert Winds Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:43 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:42 Synopsis: 220219048 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:54 Synopsis: 220219049 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 220219050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 19:07 Synopsis: 220219051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 19:36 Synopsis: 220219052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:39 Synopsis: 220219053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched: 20:15 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:32 Synopsis: 220219054 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 220219055 Found Property Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:59 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: An officer obtained and secured a citizens property for safekeeping. 220219056 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 23:34 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 23:57 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220219057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:15 Time Dispatched: 22:27 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:18 Synopsis: 220219058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 220219059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:37 Synopsis: 220219060 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:15 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220219061 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 23:42 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: 220220001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:00 Synopsis: 220220002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:00 Synopsis: 220220003 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:07 Time Arrived : 03:08 Time Completed : 03:18 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:25 Synopsis: 220220004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:39 Synopsis: 220220005 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: 220220006 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:09 Time Completed : 04:14 Synopsis: 220220007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: 07:00 Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 220220008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220220009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220220010 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:01 Time Completed : 07:08 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 220220011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 220220012 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 220220013 Alarm Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:51 Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:12 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 08:00 Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:52 Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 220220014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:28 Synopsis: 220220015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:32 Synopsis: 220220016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:35 Synopsis: 220220017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 220220018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 220220019 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: 220220020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:21 Synopsis: 220220021 Battery on Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:58 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:35 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:58 Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a past battery that took place. This investigation is ongo 220220022 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:27 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220220023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 12:57 Synopsis: 220220024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:23 Synopsis: 220220025 Civil Matter Incident Address : Frontier Pass Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: 13:28 Time Arrived : 13:34 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220220026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 220220028 Hit & Run Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: An officer responded to a hit and run vehicle accident and a report was taken. 220220029 Reckless Driver Incident Address : N I 15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220220030 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Emerald Pool Blf Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:25 Time Completed : 17:21 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 220220031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 554 Reckless Driver Incident Address : N I 15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0557 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0558 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0559 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22ACO0560 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0561 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0562 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0563 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0564 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0565 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0566 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0567 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0568 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0569 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0570 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0571 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0625 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0626 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0627 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22MCC0628 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0629 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 22MCC0630 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22MCC0631 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0632 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0633 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: 11:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 22MCC0634 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0635 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0636 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0637 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:20 Synopsis: 22MCC0638 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0639 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: 22MCC0640 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0641 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0642 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0643 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0644 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22MCC0645 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 22MCC0646 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0647 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0648 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 10:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0649 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0650 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:11 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:11 Synopsis: 22MCC0651 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0652 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45 Synopsis: 22MDC0091 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: A male booked on a court ordered commitment by Mesquite Municipal Court. 22MDC0092 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 10:06 Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 16:26 Synopsis: Transported two adults to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0093 Wanted Person Incident Address : Stewart Ave:Las Vegas City Jail Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 23:38 Synopsis: One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/19/22` and `18:00:00 02/20/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***