220219045 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18
Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:32
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:05 Time Dispatched: 18:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:
220219046 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28
Time Arrived : 18:30 Time Completed : 18:35
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:28
Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:36
Synopsis:
220219047 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Desert Winds Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35
Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:43
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35
Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:
220219048 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 18:48
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:54
Synopsis:
220219049 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:
220219050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 19:07
Synopsis:
220219051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:
220219052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:39
Synopsis:
220219053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched: 20:15
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:32
Synopsis:
220219054 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: 21:07
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:11
Synopsis:
220219055 Found Property
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:59 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
An officer obtained and secured a citizens property for safekeeping.
220219056 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 23:34
Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 23:57
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 22:04
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 22:26
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI.
220219057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:15 Time Dispatched: 22:27
Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:18
Synopsis:
220219058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
220219059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:
220219060 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:15
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:17
Synopsis:
220219061 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 23:42
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:
220220001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:00
Synopsis:
220220002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:00
Synopsis:
220220003 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:07
Time Arrived : 03:08 Time Completed : 03:18
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:25
Synopsis:
220220004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:39
Synopsis:
220220005 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:47
Synopsis:
220220006 Welfare Check
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:09 Time Completed : 04:14
Synopsis:
22ACO0560 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:
22ACO0561 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22MCC0640 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0641 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
22MCC0642 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:
22MDC0093 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Stewart Ave:Las Vegas City Jail
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:30
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:
One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
220219009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:
220219010 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: 08:52
Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
220219011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:52
Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
220219012 Welfare Check
Incident Address : GREENS Way & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:20
Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:34
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:21
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
220219013 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : HARDY Way & WORLD CHAMPION Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: 10:43
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:44
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
220219014 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
220219015 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: 10:13
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:39
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: 10:13
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220219016 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Kelkim St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: 10:32
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
220219017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
220219018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
220219019 Alarm
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:01
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
220219020 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220219021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:
220219022 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: 12:19
Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:28
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: 12:19
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
220219023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:
220219024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 13:37
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:
220219025 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: 12:59
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:
220219026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:
220219027 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
220219028 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:17
Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:
220219029 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
220219030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:
220219031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:
220219032 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:13
Synopsis:
220219033 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : las vegas ave
Littlefield AZ
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:08
Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:53
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:08
Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:
220219034 Fighting
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: 15:13
Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
An officer responded to an altercation at a golf course and a report was taken.
220219035 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Sandstone Bluffs Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6185 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
220219036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
220219037 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:
220219038 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:48
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
220219039 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:20
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
220219040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:23
Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
220219041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
220219042 K9 Search
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
220219043 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Aztec Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 18:17
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17
Synopsis:
220219044 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 18:14
Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:16
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:02
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 18:13
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a residence for a report of a noise complaint. One adult
male was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.
220220007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: 07:00
Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
220220008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220220009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220220010 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:01 Time Completed : 07:08
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
220220011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
220220012 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:
220220013 Alarm
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:51
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:12
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 08:00
Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:16
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:52
Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
220220014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:
220220015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:
220220016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:
220220017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:
220220018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:
220220019 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:
220220020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:21
Synopsis:
220220021 Battery on Person
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:58
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:35
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:58
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a past battery that took place. This investigation is ongo
220220022 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:27
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:
220220023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 12:57
Synopsis:
220220024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:12
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:23
Synopsis:
220220025 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Frontier Pass Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: 13:28
Time Arrived : 13:34 Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:
220220026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:
220220028 Hit & Run
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a hit and run vehicle accident and a report was taken.
220220029 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : N I 15
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:06
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:53
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220220030 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Emerald Pool Blf
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:25 Time Completed : 17:21
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
220220031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: 18:02
Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
554 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : N I 15
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:06
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:53
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
22ACO0557 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
22ACO0558 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0559 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
22ACO0560 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:
22ACO0561 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0562 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:
22ACO0563 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
22ACO0564 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:
22ACO0565 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0566 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0567 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0568 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0569 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
22ACO0570 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
22ACO0571 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:
22MCC0625 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0626 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
22MCC0627 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
22MCC0628 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0629 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:
22MCC0630 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 08:56
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:
22MCC0631 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0632 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:
22MCC0633 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: 11:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
22MCC0634 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 12:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0635 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: 13:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:
22MCC0636 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
22MCC0637 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:
22MCC0638 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0639 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:
22MCC0640 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0641 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
22MCC0642 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0643 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
22MCC0644 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:
22MCC0645 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
22MCC0646 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
22MCC0647 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0648 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 10:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0649 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : World Champion Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
22MCC0650 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:11
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:
22MCC0651 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:36
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:
22MCC0652 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:
22MDC0091 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
A male booked on a court ordered commitment by Mesquite Municipal Court.
22MDC0092 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 10:06
Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
Transported two adults to Clark County Detention Center.
22MDC0093 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Stewart Ave:Las Vegas City Jail
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:30
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:
One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
