220219045     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:05      Time Dispatched: 18:18
	                    Time Arrived : 18:25      Time Completed : 18:32

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:05      Time Dispatched: 18:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:




220219046     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched: 18:28
	                    Time Arrived : 18:30      Time Completed : 18:35

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:28      Time Completed : 18:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched: 18:28
	                    Time Arrived : 18:29      Time Completed : 18:36
Synopsis:




220219047     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Desert Winds Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 18:35
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 18:43

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 18:35
	                    Time Arrived : 18:36      Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:




220219048     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:45      Time Dispatched: 18:48
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:45      Time Dispatched: 18:48
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 18:54
Synopsis:




220219049     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:00      Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:




220219050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:06      Time Completed : 19:07
Synopsis:




220219051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:23      Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:




220219052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:37      Time Completed : 19:39
Synopsis:




220219053     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:00      Time Dispatched: 20:15
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:32
Synopsis:




220219054     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched: 20:58
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:03

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched: 21:07
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 21:11
Synopsis:




220219055     Found Property
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:59      Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:

An officer obtained and secured a citizens property for safekeeping.


220219056     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:06      Time Dispatched: 23:34
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 23:57

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:11      Time Completed : 22:04

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 22:26
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult male was arrested for DUI.


220219057     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:15      Time Dispatched: 22:27
	                    Time Arrived : 22:15      Time Completed : 22:18
Synopsis:




220219058     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




220219059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:33      Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:




220219060     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:57      Time Completed : 23:15

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:57      Time Completed : 23:17
Synopsis:




220219061     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:42      Time Completed : 23:42

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:33      Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:




220220001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 01:00
Synopsis:




220220002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:57      Time Completed : 03:00
Synopsis:




220220003     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & THISTLE St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched: 03:07
	                    Time Arrived : 03:08      Time Completed : 03:18

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:05      Time Completed : 03:25
Synopsis:




220220004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:37      Time Completed : 03:39
Synopsis:




220220005     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:38      Time Completed : 03:47
Synopsis:




220220006     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:09      Time Completed : 04:14
Synopsis:




22ACO0560     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:50      Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:




22ACO0561     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22MCC0640     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0641     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:51      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




22MCC0642     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 23:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:57      Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:




22MDC0093     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Stewart  Ave:Las Vegas City Jail
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 20:29      Time Dispatched: 20:30
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:

One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/19/22` and `06:00:00 02/20/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
220219009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:20      Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:




220219010     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched: 08:52
	                    Time Arrived : 08:55      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




220219011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 09:04

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:46      Time Dispatched: 08:52
	                    Time Arrived : 08:52      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




220219012     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : GREENS Way & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched: 09:20
	                    Time Arrived : 09:27      Time Completed : 09:34

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched: 09:21
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




220219013     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : HARDY Way & WORLD CHAMPION Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched: 10:43
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:44

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




220219014     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




220219015     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched: 10:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:39

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched: 10:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




220219016     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Kelkim St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched: 10:32
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




220219017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




220219018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




220219019     Alarm
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched: 11:01
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




220219020     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:19      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220219021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:05      Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:




220219022     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched: 12:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:20      Time Completed : 12:28

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched: 12:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:




220219023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:




220219024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 13:37

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:




220219025     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched: 12:59
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:




220219026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:38      Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:




220219027     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:15      Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:




220219028     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched: 14:17
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:




220219029     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:31      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




220219030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:38      Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:




220219031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:




220219032     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:55      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 15:13
Synopsis:




220219033     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : las vegas ave
	                   Littlefield          AZ
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched: 15:08
	                    Time Arrived : 15:15      Time Completed : 15:53

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched: 15:08
	                    Time Arrived : 15:15      Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:




220219034     Fighting
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:06      Time Dispatched: 15:13
	                    Time Arrived : 15:42      Time Completed : 16:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:06      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:

An officer responded to an altercation at a golf course and a report was taken.


220219035     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Sandstone Bluffs Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6185          Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:22      Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:




220219036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




220219037     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:36      Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:




220219038     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:30      Time Completed : 16:48

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:30      Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:




220219039     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 17:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:09      Time Completed : 17:20

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 17:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:09      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




220219040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:10      Time Dispatched: 17:23
	                    Time Arrived : 17:10      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:




220219041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




220219042     K9 Search
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 17:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




220219043     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Aztec Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched: 18:17
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:17
Synopsis:




220219044     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched: 18:14
	                    Time Arrived : 18:10      Time Completed : 18:16

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:02

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched: 18:13
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence for a report of a noise complaint. One adult
male was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.


220220007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:27      Time Dispatched: 07:00
	                    Time Arrived : 06:27      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




220220008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220220009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220220010     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:01      Time Completed : 07:08

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 07:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




220220011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




220220012     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:




220220013     Alarm
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:46      Time Dispatched: 07:51
	                    Time Arrived : 08:08      Time Completed : 08:12

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:46      Time Dispatched: 08:00
	                    Time Arrived : 08:00      Time Completed : 08:16

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 07:46      Time Dispatched: 07:52
	                    Time Arrived : 07:58      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




220220014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:21      Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:




220220015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:29      Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:




220220016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:




220220017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:




220220018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:




220220019     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:




220220020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:21
Synopsis:




220220021     Battery on Person
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:58

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 10:12      Time Completed : 10:35

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 09:58
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a past battery that took place. This investigation is ongo


220220022     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:27

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:




220220023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:56      Time Completed : 12:57
Synopsis:




220220024     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:11      Time Completed : 13:12

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:23
Synopsis:




220220025     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Frontier Pass Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched: 13:28
	                    Time Arrived : 13:34      Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:




220220026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:




220220028     Hit & Run
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 15:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a hit and run vehicle accident and a report was taken.


220220029     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : N I 15
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:06

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:49      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220220030     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Emerald Pool Blf
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:25      Time Completed : 17:21

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:21      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:




220220031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched: 18:02
	                    Time Arrived : 17:21      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




22ACO0557     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




22ACO0558     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0559     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:41      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




22ACO0560     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:50      Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:




22ACO0561     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0562     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:35      Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:




22ACO0563     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO0564     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:41      Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:




22ACO0565     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:43      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0566     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0567     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0568     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0569     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




22ACO0570     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




22ACO0571     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:




22MCC0625     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:27      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0626     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:35      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




22MCC0627     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:43      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22MCC0628     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0629     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:44      Time Dispatched: 08:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:




22MCC0630     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:




22MCC0631     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:07      Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0632     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:




22MCC0633     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched: 11:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




22MCC0634     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched: 12:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0635     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched: 13:25
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:




22MCC0636     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched: 14:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:




22MCC0637     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:16      Time Dispatched: 14:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:




22MCC0638     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:32      Time Dispatched: 16:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0639     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 17:07      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:




22MCC0640     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0641     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:51      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




22MCC0642     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 23:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:57      Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0643     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:33      Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




22MCC0644     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:33      Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:




22MCC0645     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




22MCC0646     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




22MCC0647     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0648     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched: 10:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0649     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:04      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




22MCC0650     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched: 13:11
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:




22MCC0651     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:36
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:




22MCC0652     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:




22MDC0091     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:

A male booked on a court ordered commitment by Mesquite Municipal Court.


22MDC0092     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 10:06
	                    Time Arrived : 11:19      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:

Transported two adults to Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0093     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Stewart  Ave:Las Vegas City Jail
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 20:29      Time Dispatched: 20:30
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:

One female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


