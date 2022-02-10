FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

18th Annual Heart Walk: 9-11 a.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. The 5K walk begins at 9 a.m. There is no cost to participants. The walk ends at Mesa View Regional Hospital .

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Ghostbusters Afterlife” or “Pig” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.