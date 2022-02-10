By Micheal Quinton

THERE’S NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH

In Hebrew the name of God is recorded as YHWH. Ancient Hebrew did not use vowels in written form. YHWH is translated “LORD” in all capital letters in our English Bibles. This distinguishes is from “Lord” which is Adonai, another of God’s attributes.

Jehovah refers to God’s self-existence and self-sufficiency. In Exodus 3:14 at the burning bush, God told Moses His name is, “I AM THAT I AM”.

Of all the names of God, Jehovah is the most familiar. Quoted 6,519 times in the Old Testament.

Elohim is God’s creative, powerful name used in creating the universe in Genesis.

Jehovah is God’s personal name, His character.

A person can believe in Elohim (the Creator) without knowing Jehovah (the Redeemer).

In Genesis Chapters 1 and 2 we find Elohim (Creator God) used 35 times. But in Genesis chapter 2 when recounting the creation of man and woman the name Jehovah is used.

3 attributes of His character are revealed:



1. His Holiness: Habakkuk 1:12-13 “Be Holy because I am Holy”

His hatred of sin and His judgment of sin. Gen 6:5-7 His love of sinners and His redemption of sinners. Romans 5:8

Jehovah is the covenant (contract) name of God. In Exodus 3:14-15 God revealed this name: I AM THAT I AM.

I always have been.

I always am.

I always will be.

I am everything you need.

We must come to the realization that Elohim wants us to know Him personally as our Jehovah. Elohim created. Jehovah covenanted with mankind.

Unlike you and I who change constantly, God assures us He is the same yesterday, today, and forever Hebrews 13:8.

God also promises to never leave us. Hebrews 13:5

Jehovah hates sin, judges sin, but loves sinners. He sent His only Son Jesus that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16

THERE IS NO GOD LIKE JEHOVAH

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)