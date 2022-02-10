STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

Allan Litman, the Honorable Mayor of the City of Mesquite to deliver the State of the City Address on Wednesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:30PM.

Mayor Allan Litman will outline the City of Mesquites past accomplishments and future goals for the coming year to the community. The state of the City address will be at the City of Mesquite Council Chambers, floor # 2, 3:30PM at City Hall located at 10 East Mesquite Blvd. Light refreshments will be served and the event is open and free to the public.

The event will be televised on the local channel and live streamed on the City of Mesquite website. For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!