Officer Rich receives MPD ‘Best of the Badge’ Award for Jan,2022

Officer Jerimiah Rich received the Mesquite Police Department Best of the Badge award for January 2022.

Officer Rich came to the Mesquite Police Department in 2019 from a neighboring agency. Since that time Officer Rich has done a phenomenal job as a patrolman and an Officer In Charge. In the month of January Officer Rich was able to locate and arrest a suspect who had fled from police on two separate occasions while on stolen OHVs. Officer Rich was then lead to the location where the suspect had been hiding and storing stolen vehicles by thoroughly following through on an investigation into some stolen property. The suspect was found in possession of several stolen OHV’s, property, and a stolen vehicle.