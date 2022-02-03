18th ANNUAL HEART WALK

Healthy Heart month is February, let’s make up for some lost time. The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department and Mesa View Regional Hospital invite you to join us for the 18th Annual “Mesquite Heart Walk”.

The 5K (3.2 miles) walk begins at the Mesquite Recreation Center West field at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Mesquite Recreation Center West Field. From 8:00 to a few minutes before the walk, we will have registration and a small warm up for the participants, sponsored by the Life Long Program outside on the field depending on registration levels.

The walk ends at the Main Entrance to Mesa View Regional Hospital where there will be nutritious and hydrating snacks, valuable educational materials on heart health and heart attack signs and symptoms!

Everyone is invited and there is no cost to participants, donations are welcome.

Transportation back to the Mesquite Recreation Center will be provided by the Silver Rider Bus Company at no charge. Rides back will begin at 9:45am and will run until 11:30am.

Please follow the COVID-19 Protection Guidelines as directed by Silver Rider while on their busses.

Please join us for one of the most popular events in our community. Registration also includes the 18th Annual Heart Walk shirt.

For EXCLUSIVE sponsorship inquiries please contact Jairo Vallejo at 702-346-8732 ext. 4009 or jvallejo@mesquitenv.gov

For more information about the heart walk please call the City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department 702-346-8732 or Rob Fuller from Mesa View Regional Hospital at 702-345-4244.