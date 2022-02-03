FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Check-in and dinner, Rising Star Sports Ranch. Participants for the event will check in at the hotel in advance of the hike. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Valley of Fire Backcountry. Participants will hike 25 miles in a single day to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie Eyes of Tammy Faye at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Victory Breakfast, Rising Star Sports Ranch. Participants for the event will have a final breakfast, capping the three-day fund-raising event. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie Eyes of Tammy Faye at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.