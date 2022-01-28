YOUTH T-BALL & COACH PITCH

Youth T-Ball & Coach Pitch for boys & girls is scheduled to begin Monday, April 4, 2022 for ages 4 – 5 & 6 – 7. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 19, 2022 @ 6:00pm. Registrations are now open. If any spots are available after the registration deadline, those wanting to fill available positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

If there is any one that is interested in coaching or volunteering please inquire with the Leisure Services Department. There is form you must fill out. We appreciate everyone’s involvement and dedication to the program and especially to the youth of the valleys’.

“The purpose of youth programs in the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services is to guide boys and girls through an organized program,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Supervisor. “Youth can learn the fundamentals of a sport and learn sportsmanship through participation. The ultimate goal is to encourage skill development and foster a positive attitude.”

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.