CITY OF MESQUITE RIVERSIDE OHV STAGING AREA RIBBON CUTTING

Just in Time for Spring Riding and then summer months are right around the corner, making it the ideal time for the opening of the new Mesquite Riverside OHV staging area.

We are proud to announce that City officials will be cutting the ribbon on the New Riverside OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) Staging Area on Thursday, January 27, 2022. “A long overdue project has come to fruition between the City of Mesquite, the Kokopelli ATV Club and the Virgin River Coalition Recreation committee, due to the hard work of Stan Harger and Nicholas Montoya. The project will not only benefit our local OHV users, but will bring added recreation and tourism to our entire area,” stated Mayor Allan Litman. “The staging areas around Mesquite will enhance the existing trails and facilities giving us better trail mapping and signage as well as providing extra security and safety for the many OHV participants in our community and with visitors to our City. Hats off for a job well done! I also feel very strongly that this type of development will lead the entire community to an enhanced economic development for the future”, added Mr. Litman.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday January 27, 2022 Riverside Staging Area, located at 680 Riverside RD. For the OHV’rs in the community and visitors 36°47’29.3″N 114°05’34.5″W the new staging area will be open to the public.

“This is an exciting time for The City of Mesquite,” Nicholas Montoya, Athletics & Leisure services Director. “We want to give a special thanks to Mayor, City Council, Nikhil Narkhede, Nevada Dept. of conservation and natural resources OHV Program Director, Public Works Director, Travis Anderson and staff, the Athletic & Leisure Services Department staff.” “The project has been underway and in planning stages for almost a year, the facility includes security cameras, lighted poles, fenced areas for staging vehicles and trucks to be under 24 hour surveillance, wash station to clean your rides off after a long day on the trail and a restroom.” Montoya added. There are more than 30 million Americans riding OHV’s per year and 8 percent of all visitors to Mesquite are engaging in OHV, motorized trail rides. As demand for OHV recreational opportunities continues to rise, visitors’ use preferences become increasingly important, A few of our main goals is for the Community and Economic Development is to provide the following:

Attracting visitors through recreation and tourism opportunity events that generate revenue for City and local businesses.

Branding Mesquite as a prominent OHV destination with all visitors and events welcome.

Developing long range plans to accommodate larger events with new venues and multiple recreational opportunities.

Scheduling events with local hotels, restaurants and business to maximize existing capabilities.

Creating positive media exposure for Mesquite, Nevada.

There will be light refreshments being served free to community after the ceremonies. We are asking all OHV’rs of Mesquite to be a part of the festivities and to see the new exciting area we have enhanced for the City of Mesquite.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-5290. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.