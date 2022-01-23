01/22/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
220120064 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 19:23
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 19:06
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:29
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed :
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence for a report of a verbal dispute. A report was
completed for informational purposes.
220120065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:
220120066 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched: 19:58
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
220120067 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:17
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
220120068 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:31
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: 20:31
Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 20:46
Synopsis:
220120069 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 21:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:
220120070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
220120071 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campo
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:37 Time Completed : 21:40
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:39
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:21
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:48
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:
220120072 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:22
Time Arrived : 21:26 Time Completed : 21:27
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:22
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
220120073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:37 Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:
220120074 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:45
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
220120075 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: 22:19
Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:26
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: 22:17
Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:
220120076 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:18
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:
220120077 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:
220120078 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:35 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220120079 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
220120080 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 00:24
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: 22:54
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:27
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 23:28
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: 00:48
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 02:44
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.
220120081 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Desert Willow Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: 23:30
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:53
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: 23:28
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:44
Synopsis:
220120082 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 00:00
Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:
220121001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:23 Time Dispatched: 00:43
Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:
220121002 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:24 Time Dispatched: 00:24
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:29
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
220121003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 02:04
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched: 01:13
Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:23
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:19
Synopsis:
220121004 Welfare Check
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:23 Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:
220121005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:17
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:12
Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:
220121006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:31
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched: 03:30
Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:30
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:30 Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:
220121007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: 06:12
Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
22ACO0212 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0213 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
22MCC0280 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:
22MCC0281 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0282 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0283 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:36 Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:
22MCC0284 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:06
Synopsis:
220120011 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
220120012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120013 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
220120014 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
220120015 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:
220120016 Person On Foot
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:29
Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
220120018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:00
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
220120019 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
220120020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
220120021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
220120023 Theft
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:37
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:29
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:33
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:
An officer was flagged by a female who stated to be the victim of a theft. The
officer took a report and this is an ongoing investigation.
220120024 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Perry, A Casta
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 12:09
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 14:36
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:40
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a call of domestic battery. One male was arrested for
domestic battery.
220120025 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120026 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:
220120033 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 12:51
Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
220120034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
220120035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120038 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:
220120039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120040 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Lamp Post Way
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:22
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:17
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 14:12
Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
220120041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120044 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120046 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:07
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:34
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:15
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:05
Time Arrived : 14:05 Time Completed : 16:20
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident without injuries. A report was
taken.
220120047 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Verllonia St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:35
Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.
220120048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120049 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:
220120050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220120051 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:35
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:59
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a trespass call at a casino and one female was cited.
220120052 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:23
Synopsis:
220120053 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120055 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120056 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120057 Dead Body
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 16:00
Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 17:03
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 17:41
Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 19:06
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:55
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a residence in reference to a deceased male. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.
220120058 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:45
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:
220120059 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:
220120060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
220120061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:
220120062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:
220120063 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 17:19
Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:38
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:
220120064 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 19:23
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 19:06
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:29
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed :
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: 18:37
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence for a report of a verbal dispute. A report was
completed for informational purposes.
220120065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:
220120066 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched: 19:58
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
220120067 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:17
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
220120068 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:31
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: 20:31
Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 20:46
Synopsis:
220120069 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 21:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:
220120070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
220120071 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campo
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:37 Time Completed : 21:40
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:39
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:21
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:48
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:
220120072 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:22
Time Arrived : 21:26 Time Completed : 21:27
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:22
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
220120073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:37 Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:
220120074 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:45
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
220120075 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: 22:19
Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:26
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: 22:17
Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:
220120076 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:18
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:
220120077 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:
220120078 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:35 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220120079 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
220120080 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 00:24
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: 22:54
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:27
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 23:28
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: 00:48
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 02:44
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.
220120081 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Desert Willow Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: 23:30
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:53
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: 23:28
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:44
Synopsis:
220120082 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 00:00
Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:
220121001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:23 Time Dispatched: 00:43
Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:
220121002 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:24 Time Dispatched: 00:24
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:29
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
220121003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 02:04
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched: 01:13
Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:23
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:19
Synopsis:
220121004 Welfare Check
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:23 Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:
220121005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:17
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:12
Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:
220121006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:31
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched: 03:30
Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:30
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:30 Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:
220121007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: 06:12
Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
220121008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 08:36
Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
220121009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched: 08:47
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
220121010 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:
220121012 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:
220121013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:47
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
220121014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
220121015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
220121016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:26
Synopsis:
220121017 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:38
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
220121018 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121019 Welfare Check
Incident Address : PARADISE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
220121021 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & THISTLE St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:21
Synopsis:
220121022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:44
Synopsis:
220121023 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: 11:47
Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:52
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:
220121024 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:52
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:
220121025 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:52
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:
220121026 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: 11:25
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:44
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:25
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: 11:28
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
220121027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mystic Dr
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
220121029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:35
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
220121030 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 11:34
Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 14:52
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 11:54
Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:
Detectives initiated a traffic stop. One female was arrested for drug related
charges.
220121031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: 11:52
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:54
Synopsis:
220121032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
220121033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
220121034 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : STP Submitted To Prosecutor
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : 13:34 Time Completed : 13:47
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
An officer made contact with a citizen in reference to a temporary protective
order violation. A report was taken.
220121035 Alarm
Incident Address : Shadow Hawk Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:26
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
220121036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : SHADOW HAWK Rdg & BUTEO Bnd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
220121037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : SHADOW HAWK Rdg & BUTEO Bnd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:
220121038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:
220121039 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Bull Whip Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: 13:07
Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:
220121040 Death Ivestigation
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 16:13
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:52
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:33
Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 17:00
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:32
Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a deceased person. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.
220121041 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121042 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:
220121044 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220121045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
220121046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
220121047 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Goodsell, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:37
Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 17:01
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:30
Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:31
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:25
Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0186 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0187 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:
22ACO0188 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
22ACO0189 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22ACO0190 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:
22ACO0191 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
22ACO0192 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0193 Animal Bite
Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: 09:39
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
22ACO0194 Animal Foster
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
22ACO0195 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0196 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0197 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:05
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0198 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0199 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:
22ACO0200 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0201 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
22ACO0202 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:
22ACO0203 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0204 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0205 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
22ACO0206 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0207 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
22ACO0208 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0209 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22ACO0210 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:
22ACO0211 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Pomagranate Trail
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0212 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0213 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0214 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:15 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0215 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
22ACO0216 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22ACO0217 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:
22ACO0218 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0219 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
22ACO0220 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0221 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0222 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
22ACO0223 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0269 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 11:24
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
22MCC0270 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:35
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0271 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:
22MCC0272 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0273 Non Leo Incident
Incident Address : riverside rd
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0274 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: 14:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:
22MCC0275 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:
22MCC0276 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0277 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:
22MCC0278 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
22MCC0279 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:
22MCC0280 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:
22MCC0281 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0282 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0283 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:36 Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:
22MCC0284 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0285 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : VISTA DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: 09:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:
22MCC0286 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: 12:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:
22MCC0287 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
22MCC0288 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:22
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
22MCC0289 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0290 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: 16:06
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
22MCE0059 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bison Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0060 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : A Active
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
22MCE0061 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:54
Synopsis:
22MDC0030 Wanted Person
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
Officer took one subject into custody for an active warrant who was being
released from another detention center.
22MDC0031 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:
One female booked in on commitment order.
22MDC0032 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: 15:33
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 18:59
Synopsis:
One adult female transported to Clark County Detention Center.
