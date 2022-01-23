01/22/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220120011     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:




220120012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120013     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




220120014     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




220120015     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:




220120016     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched: 09:29
	                    Time Arrived : 09:33      Time Completed : 09:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




220120018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 10:00
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:




220120019     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




220120020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220120021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120022     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:52      Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:




220120023     Theft
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 10:56
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:37

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 10:56
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:29

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 11:33

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:

An officer was flagged by a female who stated to be the victim of a theft. The
officer took a report and this is an ongoing investigation.


220120024     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Perry, A Casta
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 12:09

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 14:36

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:40

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 12:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a call of domestic battery. One male was arrested for
domestic battery.


220120025     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:39      Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:




220120033     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:54      Time Completed : 13:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched: 12:51
	                    Time Arrived : 12:51      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




220120034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:50      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




220120035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120038     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:




220120039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120040     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Lamp Post Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:22

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 14:12

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




220120041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120044     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120046     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched: 14:07
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:34

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:15

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched: 14:05
	                    Time Arrived : 14:05      Time Completed : 16:20
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident without injuries. A report was
taken.


220120047     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Verllonia St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:35
	                    Time Arrived : 14:35      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.


220120048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120049     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:




220120050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220120051     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched: 15:35
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:59

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a trespass call at a casino and one female was cited.


220120052     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:23
Synopsis:




220120053     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120054     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120055     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120056     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120057     Dead Body
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 16:00
	                    Time Arrived : 16:10      Time Completed : 17:03

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 17:41
	                    Time Arrived : 17:48      Time Completed : 19:06

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 15:55
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence in reference to a deceased male. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.


220120058     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 16:45

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:27      Time Completed : 16:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:




220120059     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:




220120060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:




220120061     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:05      Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:




220120062     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:14      Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:




220120063     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched: 17:19
	                    Time Arrived : 17:22      Time Completed : 17:38

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:18      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:




220120064     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:34      Time Dispatched: 18:37
	                    Time Arrived : 18:45      Time Completed : 19:23

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:34      Time Dispatched: 19:06
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:29

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:34      Time Dispatched: 18:37
	                    Time Arrived : 18:44      Time Completed :

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:34      Time Dispatched: 18:37
	                    Time Arrived : 18:44      Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence for a report of a verbal dispute. A report was
completed for informational purposes.


220120065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:35      Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:




220120066     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:58      Time Completed : 20:10

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:58      Time Dispatched: 19:58
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




220120067     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:01      Time Dispatched: 20:01
	                    Time Arrived : 20:03      Time Completed : 20:10

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:01      Time Dispatched: 20:17
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




220120068     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:31

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched: 20:31
	                    Time Arrived : 20:39      Time Completed : 20:46
Synopsis:




220120069     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:46      Time Completed : 21:03

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:46      Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:




220120070     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:




220120071     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campo
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:37      Time Completed : 21:40

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched: 21:39
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 22:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched: 21:21
	                    Time Arrived : 21:27      Time Completed : 22:16

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:48

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:03      Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:




220120072     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:21      Time Dispatched: 21:22
	                    Time Arrived : 21:26      Time Completed : 21:27

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:21      Time Dispatched: 21:22
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 21:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:21      Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:




220120073     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:37      Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:




220120074     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:40      Time Completed : 21:45

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:41      Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:




220120075     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched: 22:19
	                    Time Arrived : 22:25      Time Completed : 22:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched: 22:17
	                    Time Arrived : 22:21      Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:




220120076     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:14      Time Completed : 22:18

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:14      Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:




220120077     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:24      Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:




220120078     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:35      Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:




220120079     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:




220120080     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 00:24

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:43      Time Dispatched: 22:54
	                    Time Arrived : 22:56      Time Completed : 23:27

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 23:28

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:43      Time Dispatched: 00:48
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 02:44
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.


220120081     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Desert Willow Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched: 23:30
	                    Time Arrived : 23:32      Time Completed : 23:53

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched: 23:28
	                    Time Arrived : 23:32      Time Completed : 23:44
Synopsis:




220120082     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 00:02      Time Completed : 00:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched: 00:00
	                    Time Arrived : 00:02      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:




220121001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:23      Time Dispatched: 00:43
	                    Time Arrived : 00:23      Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:




220121002     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:24      Time Dispatched: 00:24
	                    Time Arrived : 00:29      Time Completed : 00:29

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:24      Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:




220121003     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:09      Time Completed : 02:04

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:00      Time Dispatched: 01:13
	                    Time Arrived : 01:18      Time Completed : 01:23

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 01:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:09      Time Completed : 01:19
Synopsis:




220121004     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:23      Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:




220121005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:12      Time Completed : 03:17

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:12
	                    Time Arrived : 03:13      Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:




220121006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:29      Time Completed : 03:31

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:29      Time Dispatched: 03:30
	                    Time Arrived : 03:29      Time Completed : 03:30

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:30      Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:




220121007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched: 06:12
	                    Time Arrived : 06:12      Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




220121008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 08:36
	                    Time Arrived : 08:44      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




220121009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:06      Time Dispatched: 08:47
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




220121010     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:32      Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:




220121012     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:




220121013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched: 08:47
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




220121014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:57      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




220121015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:00      Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




220121016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:26
Synopsis:




220121017     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:38
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




220121018     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121019     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : PARADISE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




220121021     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & THISTLE St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:17      Time Completed : 10:21
Synopsis:




220121022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:44
Synopsis:




220121023     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched: 11:47
	                    Time Arrived : 11:47      Time Completed : 11:52

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




220121024     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:52

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




220121025     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:52

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:




220121026     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched: 11:25
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:44

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:25

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched: 11:28
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




220121027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mystic Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:23      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




220121029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched: 11:35
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




220121030     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched: 11:34
	                    Time Arrived : 11:54      Time Completed : 14:52

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched: 11:54
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:

Detectives initiated a traffic stop. One female was arrested for drug related
charges.


220121031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched: 11:52
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 11:54
Synopsis:




220121032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:01      Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:




220121033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:11      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




220121034     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : STP  Submitted To Prosecutor


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived : 13:34      Time Completed : 13:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived : 12:13      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:

An officer made contact with a citizen in reference to a temporary protective
order violation. A report was taken.


220121035     Alarm
	Incident Address : Shadow Hawk Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:17      Time Completed : 12:26

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:21      Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:




220121036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : SHADOW HAWK Rdg & BUTEO Bnd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




220121037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : SHADOW HAWK Rdg & BUTEO Bnd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:29      Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:




220121038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




220121039     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Bull Whip Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched: 13:07
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 13:11
Synopsis:




220121040     Death Ivestigation
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 16:13

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:52

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched: 13:33
	                    Time Arrived : 13:38      Time Completed : 17:00

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched: 13:32
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a deceased person. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.


220121041     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121042     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121043     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:29      Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:




220121044     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220121045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:12      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




220121046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:




220121047     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Goodsell, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:25      Time Dispatched: 16:37
	                    Time Arrived : 16:25      Time Completed : 17:01

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:25      Time Dispatched: 16:30
	                    Time Arrived : 16:30      Time Completed : 16:31

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:25      Time Dispatched: 16:25
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0186     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0187     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:




22ACO0188     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




22ACO0189     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:19      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22ACO0190     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




22ACO0191     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:24      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




22ACO0192     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO0193     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched: 09:39
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




22ACO0194     Animal Foster
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:58      Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




22ACO0195     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0196     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0197     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched: 12:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0198     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:44      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0199     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:




22ACO0200     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:07      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0201     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:




22ACO0202     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:




22ACO0203     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0204     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0205     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:13      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




22ACO0206     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0207     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:16      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




22ACO0208     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0209     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22ACO0210     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:52      Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:




22ACO0211     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pomagranate Trail
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:25      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22ACO0212     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:53      Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0213     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0214     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:15      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0215     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




22ACO0216     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22ACO0217     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:




22ACO0218     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0219     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:12      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




22ACO0220     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0221     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0222     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:32      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




22ACO0223     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 13:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0269     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched: 11:24
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22MCC0270     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched: 11:35
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0271     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:




22MCC0272     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0273     Non Leo Incident
	Incident Address : riverside rd
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0274     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
	
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:13      Time Dispatched: 14:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:




22MCC0275     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:




22MCC0276     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:12      Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0277     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:07      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 17:08      Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:




22MCC0278     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:




22MCC0279     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:




22MCC0280     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 18:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:49      Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:




22MCC0281     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0282     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:11      Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0283     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:36      Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:




22MCC0284     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:06      Time Completed : 00:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0285     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : VISTA DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched: 09:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:




22MCC0286     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched: 12:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:




22MCC0287     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:




22MCC0288     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched: 12:22
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:




22MCC0289     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 15:18      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:21      Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0290     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:03      Time Dispatched: 16:06
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




22MCE0059     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bison Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0060     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




22MCE0061     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:54
Synopsis:




22MDC0030     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:17      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:

Officer took one subject into custody for an active warrant who was being
released from another detention center.


22MDC0031     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:30      Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:

One female booked in on commitment order.


22MDC0032     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 15:21      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 18:59
Synopsis:

One adult female transported to Clark County Detention Center.


