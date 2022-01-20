By Sherman Frederick/Battle Born Media

How schizophrenic are we about the need to wear masks? One picture last week on CSPAN illustrates.

Testifying before the Senate Health Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to legislators without a mask. Dr. Rochelle Walensky followed him wearing a doubled-up N-95 mask.

Remember, this was Jan. 11 – the height of the Omicron surge.

So which is it? Should we model the maskless White House chief medical advisor (Fauci), or the double-masked Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (Walensky).

How should I know? But, I am now going to use my journalistic super power for grasping the obvious and say:

No wonder we’re confused about masks.

BIDEN SINKS IN THE POLLS

The latest national poll has President Joe Biden at 33% approval rating, the lowest of any president at this point in his presidency in recent memory.

In its daily newsletter, the National Review summed up the Biden presidency this way:

“Even the people who were rooting for Joe Biden can’t ignore the evidence piling up and spilling out all over. He’s just not up to the job of being president. He makes promises that he doesn’t know how to keep, wildly overestimates his own persuasiveness, denies problems are problems until it’s too late, and offers excuses and points fingers when he fails. We’re a week away from Biden’s first year in the Oval Office, and it’s already abundantly clear: The man is in over his head.”

I don’t see how Biden – and Nevada Democrats down ticket this election year – survive this poor performance. No coat tails here, I suspect.

IT’S GOOD TO BE A MOVIE STAR

After shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin has finally turned over his iPhone to authorities.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office sought the phone to help determine what actually occurred on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the indie Western.

Baldwin, in front of many witnesses, fired a gun with a live round in it. Baldwin killed Hutchins. An accident, no doubt, but possibly a negligent situation in which Baldwin could face charges. If, of course, the police don’t keep getting stonewalled.

It’s good to be a movie star, I guess.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Now, this is a refreshing attitudefrom a school official.

“We’re not closing schools, even if we had one school with 20 teachers out. Our No. 1 priority is to keep schools open. We need kids to be in class. Kids learn better in class, and having the kids at home puts an undue burden on parents – Jim Hogeboom, superintendent of the San Rafael City Schools District in California.

ONE MORE THING

– If your car could travel at the speed of light, would your headlights work?

– The colder the x-ray table, the more of your body is required to be on it.

– If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.

– Below please find some good advice for those frustrated by COVID-19 leadership coming out of Carson City and Washington, D.C., these days.

Thanks for reading, everybody. Until next week, dear readers, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

Sherman Frederick is a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.