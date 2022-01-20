Annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns January 28-30, 2022

Volunteers needed to assist at the Family Friendly event

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30. Each morning, more than 35 hot air balloons will rise into the desert skies. Each evening the hot air balloons will launch for the very popular Night Glow – Candlestick Show.

“The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival is back as one of the most beautiful and fun events in Mesquite each year,” said Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager for Mesquite Gaming. “Volunteers have the unique opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at balloon piloting and participate in what will be the largest Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival yet.”

Volunteers are essential to the successful operation of the event and are needed for all three days of the festival. Shifts can be booked for either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

To register as an event volunteer or to learn more about volunteering, please click here. https://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/hot-air-balloon-festival/#volunteer

The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’s morning launches take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot and the Night Glow – Candlestick Show will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino – Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquiee sign.

The event is family friendly and free.

All events are dependent on weather

For a complete schedule of events and more information on the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit casablancaresort.com. For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit mesquitegaming.com or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.