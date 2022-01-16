By Abbey Snow

Mesquite Showgirls to hold ‘Denim and Diamonds’ Event

The Mesquite Showgirls will be holding their third annual Denim and Diamonds Valentine Dinner Dance fundraiser on Valentine’s Day at the Rising Star Ballroom with dinner, live music, raffles and fun.

“The Denim and Diamonds Valentine Dinner Dance is a marvelous event that lets our wonderful male partners wear their favorite jeans, cowboy boots and comfortable attire and us ladies can dress to the nines,” Mesquite Showgirls President, Becky Boyd said. “There will be a buffet dinner with steak and shrimp, and a fabulous band, ‘Mesquite Cafe Blues Band,’ that we can dance to all night. There will also be amazing raffle gifts and door prizes. It’s a great opportunity to have a fun night, a great dinner and go home with a wonderful gift.”

The Mesquite Showgirls are a 501c3 non-profit organization. Since 2011, they have been a delightful addition at various events and activities throughout Mesquite by volunteering their services and supporting the community with their smiles and presence.

“The Mesquite Showgirls are an all-volunteer group who bring a little bling and a smile to any community or non profit event,” Boyd said.“Without our fundraisers the Showgirls would not exist.”

Boyd said one of the showgirls, Linda Gault, came up with the Denim and Diamonds fundraiser idea in 2018 when they held their first event. However, because of Covid they haven’t been able to hold the event for the past two years. They were able to hold two successful events in 2018 and 2019, and will have their third event in February.

The Denim and Diamonds event will be held February 14, 2022 at 6 p.m at the Rising Star Ballroom. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by contacting Becky Boyd at 801-699-9947. For donation information call 702-420-4494.

(The following photos were submitted by Becky Boyd)

The following photos are from the Mesquite Showgirls Denim and Diamonds event in 2019. Decorations were done by Mary Nelson.

At the Denim and Diamond event in 2019, Hal Helluern from St George, Utah ( Yellowpix) took pictures for all the attendees with superimposed huge diamonds on their fingers.