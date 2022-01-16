City of Mesquite Facility Holiday Hours – 2022

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect the following facilities.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as followed:

*City of Mesquite Recreation Center Holiday Hours:

Monday, January 17, 2022: Hours 10:00AM – 4:00PM Martin Luther King Jr. Day



*City of Mesquite Senior Center Holiday Hours:

Monday, January 17, 2022: Hours: CLOSED for the Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day



*City of Mesquite Museum Holiday Hours:

Monday, January 17, 2022: Hours : CLOSED for the Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day



For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.