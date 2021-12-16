FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Community Blood Drive: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. To schedule an appointment, log on to www.redcross.org and enter sponsor code CITYOFMESQUITE. Call 800-733-2767 or 866-236-3276.

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Ugly Sweater Run: 9 – 10:30 a.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Medals awarded for top finishers. Decorate your sweater for a chance to win a prize. Register at the rec center or online at mesquitenv.activityreg.com.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. The Boomers. Info: 702-507-4080