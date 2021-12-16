Hafen Park/Pond Fish Restocking Schedule

For all of you fishing enthusiasts in the City, here is the restocking schedule for Hafen Pond Located at 450 Hafen Lane Park. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) will be delivering Monday, December 20, 2021; A shipment of 150LBS of Catfish from the Lake Mead Hatchery. The NDOW has notified us that all urban pond restocking will be in the early afternoon.

For more information on restocking schedules and the time of year the hatchery changes Catfish is usually (April – September) and Rainbow Trout is (October – March) please call the Lake Mead Fish Hatchery (702) 486-6889 for specific times or changes.