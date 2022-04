FREE BOOK GIVEAWAY

Saturday, April 16th from 11am–1pm at Rising Star Ballroom | 333 N. Sandhill Blvd

Hundreds of Free Books to choose from for Kindergarten – 5th Grade Students

Students and their families who attend or are enrolled to attend:

Virgin Valley Elementary School

JL Bowler Elementary School

Beaver Dam Elementary School

Are invited to stop in and select a Free Book and Bookbag.