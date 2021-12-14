COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE DECEMBER 17th

American Red Cross in conjunction with The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting a blood drive on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021 from 9:00AM – 2:00PM at The Mesquite Recreation Center located at 100 West Old Mill Road, Mesquite Nevada, 89027.

To schedule your appointment or for more information log onto redcross.org and enter the Sponsor Code: “CITYOFMESQUITE” or contact the Mesquite Recreation Center. If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or 866-236-3276.

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732.