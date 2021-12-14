12/13/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 12/11/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211211022 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:22
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
211211023 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:
211211024 Trespassing
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:39
Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:55
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 20:34
Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued
a citation for trespassing.
211211025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:
211211026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:
211211027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
211211028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
211211029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:01
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
211211030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
211211031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:20
Synopsis:
211211032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
211211033 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:52
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was
issued a citation for open container.
211211034 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:04
Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:
211211035 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:
211211036 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:02
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:08
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
211211037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched: 22:57
Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
211211038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:
211211039 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:44
Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:13
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:40
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:43
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:54
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:
Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling. One male
was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway.
211212001 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10
Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:19
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10
Time Arrived : 00:13 Time Completed : 00:45
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:10
Synopsis:
211212002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:42
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26
Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:
211212003 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45
Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 03:02
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 05:42
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45
Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:56
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. One male was
placed under arrest for DUI.
211212004 Trespassing
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: 04:38
Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:55
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:
Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and
released for Trespassing.
211212005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55
Time Arrived : 04:58 Time Completed : 05:08
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:
21ACO3653 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
21ACO3654 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
21MCC4758 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4759 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4760 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:
21MCC4761 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:
21MDC0666 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 04:53
Synopsis:
An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 12/11/21` and `06:00:00 12/12/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
12/13/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 12/11/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211211007 Dead Body
Incident Address : Hagens Aly
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:51
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46
Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 10:32
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:54
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:45
Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 08:02
Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46
Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52
Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. A
report was taken.
211211008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 10:04
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
211211009 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
211211011 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:55
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
211211012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
211211013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:
211211014 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : Quartz Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: 12:42
Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:21
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
211211015 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Lewis St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:
211211016 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 15:31
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
211211017 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: 15:52
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:52
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:52
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:
211211018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : LEWIS St & OREGON Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:16
Synopsis:
211211019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:14
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 17:15
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:19
Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 17:02
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:21
Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:
211211020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
211211021 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Blackfoot St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 18:34
Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:
211211022 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:22
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
211211023 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:
211211024 Trespassing
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:39
Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:55
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 20:34
Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued
a citation for trespassing.
211211025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:
211211026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:
211211027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
211211028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
211211029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:01
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
211211030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
211211031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:20
Synopsis:
211211032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
211211033 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:52
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was
issued a citation for open container.
211211034 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:04
Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:
211211035 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:
211211036 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:02
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:08
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
211211037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched: 22:57
Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
211211038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:
211211039 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:44
Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:13
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:40
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:43
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:54
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:
Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling. One male
was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway.
211212001 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10
Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:19
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10
Time Arrived : 00:13 Time Completed : 00:45
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:10
Synopsis:
211212002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:42
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26
Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:
211212003 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45
Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 03:02
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 05:42
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45
Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:56
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. One male was
placed under arrest for DUI.
211212004 Trespassing
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: 04:38
Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:55
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:
Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and
released for Trespassing.
211212005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55
Time Arrived : 04:58 Time Completed : 05:08
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:
211212006 Transport
Incident Address : s casino center blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: 06:13
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
One female was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
211212007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:20
Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:
211212008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 09:53
Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:40
Synopsis:
211212009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 09:54
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:
211212010 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 08:41
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:39
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
Officers located and arrested a female who had an active bench warrant out of
West Wendover, NV.
211212011 Alarm
Incident Address : Tannery Hts
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:47
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:53
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:47
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
211212012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
211212013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
211212014 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
211212015 Theft
Incident Address : Normandy Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:
An officer responded in reference to stolen property and a report was taken.
211212016 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : TUCSON St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:21
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:25
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:39
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:02
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:
211212017 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:
211212018 Panhandling
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
211212019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Tucson St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:
211212020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:24
Synopsis:
211212021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:46 Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:
211212022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:23
Synopsis:
211212023 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 14:26
Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:47
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 14:26
Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:
211212024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:31
Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
211212025 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:37
Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:50
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:37
Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:50
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:
211212026 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N WITTWER Trl & N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: 16:08
Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
211212028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr & N WITTWER Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
211212029 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Harbour Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:
211212030 Wanted Person
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:04
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:57
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
Detectives arrested a male who had 2 outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of
Mesquite Municipal Court.
211212031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:47 Time Completed : 17:59
Synopsis:
21ACO3647 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
21ACO3648 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
21ACO3649 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 07:56
Synopsis:
21ACO3650 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
21ACO3651 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
21ACO3652 Animal Bite
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3653 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
21ACO3654 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
21ACO3655 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:
21ACO3656 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
21ACO3657 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:18
Synopsis:
21ACO3658 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:
21ACO3659 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:
21ACO3660 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
21MCC4751 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
21MCC4752 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
21MCC4753 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:
21MCC4754 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:
21MCC4755 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:
21MCC4756 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
21MCC4757 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4758 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4759 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4760 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:
21MCC4761 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4762 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:21
Synopsis:
21MCC4763 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:37
Synopsis:
21MCC4764 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4765 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:
21MDC0664 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Radar Rd
Tonopah NV 89049
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:33
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
One adult female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
21MDC0665 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
21MDC0666 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 04:53
Synopsis:
An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication.
21MDC0667 Transport
Incident Address : s casino center blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: 06:13
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
An officer transported one female subject to Clark County Detention Center.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 12/11/21` and `18:00:00 12/12/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***