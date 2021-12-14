12/13/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/11/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211211022 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:22 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 211211023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 211211024 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:55 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 20:34 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued a citation for trespassing. 211211025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 211211026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:19 Synopsis: 211211027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:53 Synopsis: 211211028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 211211029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:01 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 211211030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 211211031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:20 Synopsis: 211211032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 211211033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:34 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was issued a citation for open container. 211211034 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:04 Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:10 Synopsis: 211211035 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 211211036 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:03 Synopsis: 211211037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched: 22:57 Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 22:59 Synopsis: 211211038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: 211211039 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:13 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:40 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:43 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling. One male was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway. 211212001 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10 Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:19 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10 Time Arrived : 00:13 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:10 Synopsis: 211212002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:41 Synopsis: 211212003 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45 Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 03:02 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 05:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45 Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:56 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. One male was placed under arrest for DUI. 211212004 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: 04:38 Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:55 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:52 Synopsis: Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and released for Trespassing. 211212005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55 Time Arrived : 04:58 Time Completed : 05:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55 Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:07 Synopsis: 21ACO3653 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 21ACO3654 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4758 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4759 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 20:27 Synopsis: 21MCC4760 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: 21MCC4761 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:06 Synopsis: 21MDC0666 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 04:53 Synopsis: An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 12/11/21` and `06:00:00 12/12/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

12/13/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/11/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211211007 Dead Body Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:51 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46 Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 10:32 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:54 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:45 Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 08:02 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:46 Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. A report was taken. 211211008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 10:04 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 211211009 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : FAL False Alarm Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 211211011 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:55 Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 211211012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 211211013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 211211014 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Quartz Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: 12:42 Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:21 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 211211015 Welfare Check Incident Address : Lewis St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: 211211016 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 15:31 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 211211017 Person On Foot Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:52 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:52 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:32 Synopsis: 211211018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : LEWIS St & OREGON Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:16 Synopsis: 211211019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 17:15 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 17:02 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 211211020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 211211021 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Blackfoot St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 18:34 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:48 Synopsis: 211211022 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:22 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 211211023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 211211024 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:55 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 20:34 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued a citation for trespassing. 211211025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 211211026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:19 Synopsis: 211211027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:52 Time Completed : 20:53 Synopsis: 211211028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 211211029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:01 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 211211030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 211211031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:20 Synopsis: 211211032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 211211033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 22:34 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was issued a citation for open container. 211211034 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:04 Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:10 Synopsis: 211211035 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 211211036 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:03 Synopsis: 211211037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched: 22:57 Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 22:59 Synopsis: 211211038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: 211211039 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:13 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:40 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:43 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:43 Synopsis: Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling. One male was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway. 211212001 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10 Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:19 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:10 Time Arrived : 00:13 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:10 Synopsis: 211212002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:41 Synopsis: 211212003 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45 Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 03:02 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 05:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 03:45 Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:56 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. One male was placed under arrest for DUI. 211212004 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: 04:38 Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:55 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:52 Synopsis: Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and released for Trespassing. 211212005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55 Time Arrived : 04:58 Time Completed : 05:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:52 Time Dispatched: 04:55 Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:07 Synopsis: 211212006 Transport Incident Address : s casino center blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: 06:13 Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: One female was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. 211212007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:22 Synopsis: 211212008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:40 Synopsis: 211212009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 211212010 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 08:41 Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:39 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: Officers located and arrested a female who had an active bench warrant out of West Wendover, NV. 211212011 Alarm Incident Address : Tannery Hts Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:47 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:53 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:47 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 211212012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 211212013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 211212014 Agency Assistance Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 211212015 Theft Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: An officer responded in reference to stolen property and a report was taken. 211212016 Unknown Problem Incident Address : TUCSON St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:25 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:39 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:02 Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: 211212017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 211212018 Panhandling Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:28 Synopsis: 211212019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 211212020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 211212021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:46 Time Completed : 13:50 Synopsis: 211212022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:23 Synopsis: 211212023 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 14:26 Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 14:26 Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: 211212024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:31 Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 211212025 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:37 Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:50 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:37 Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:50 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 211212026 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N WITTWER Trl & N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: 16:08 Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:26 Synopsis: 211212028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr & N WITTWER Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 211212029 Welfare Check Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 211212030 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:04 Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:57 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: Detectives arrested a male who had 2 outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 211212031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:47 Time Completed : 17:59 Synopsis: 21ACO3647 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 21ACO3648 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 21ACO3649 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 07:56 Synopsis: 21ACO3650 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:57 Synopsis: 21ACO3651 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3652 Animal Bite Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3653 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 21ACO3654 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 21ACO3655 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 21ACO3656 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3657 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:18 Synopsis: 21ACO3658 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3659 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3660 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 21MCC4751 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 21MCC4752 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4753 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:03 Synopsis: 21MCC4754 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 21MCC4755 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4756 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 21MCC4757 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4758 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4759 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 20:27 Synopsis: 21MCC4760 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: 21MCC4761 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4762 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:21 Synopsis: 21MCC4763 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:37 Synopsis: 21MCC4764 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 21MCC4765 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:39 Synopsis: 21MDC0664 Wanted Person Incident Address : Radar Rd Tonopah NV 89049 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:33 Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: One adult female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 21MDC0665 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 21MDC0666 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 04:53 Synopsis: An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication. 21MDC0667 Transport Incident Address : s casino center blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: 06:13 Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: An officer transported one female subject to Clark County Detention Center. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 12/11/21` and `18:00:00 12/12/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***