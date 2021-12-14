12/13/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211211022     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:54      Time Completed : 19:22

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




211211023     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




211211024     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:38      Time Dispatched: 19:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:40      Time Completed : 19:55

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:38      Time Dispatched: 20:34
	                    Time Arrived : 19:39      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:

An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued
a citation for trespassing.


211211025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:46      Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




211211026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:17      Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:




211211027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:52      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:




211211028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:




211211029     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched: 21:01
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




211211030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:




211211031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 21:20
Synopsis:




211211032     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




211211033     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 21:52

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was
issued a citation for open container.


211211034     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched: 22:04
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:




211211035     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




211211036     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:38      Time Completed : 23:02

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 23:08

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:




211211037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 22:41      Time Dispatched: 22:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:57      Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:




211211038     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:34      Time Completed : 23:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched: 23:36
	                    Time Arrived : 23:39      Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:




211211039     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:44
	                    Time Arrived : 23:55      Time Completed : 00:13

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:42      Time Completed : 00:40

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:43
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:54

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:

Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling.  One male
was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway.


211212001     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:15      Time Completed : 00:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched: 00:10
	                    Time Arrived : 00:10      Time Completed : 00:19

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched: 00:10
	                    Time Arrived : 00:13      Time Completed : 00:45

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:10
Synopsis:




211212002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:21      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived : 00:29      Time Completed : 00:42

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:21      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived : 00:31      Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:




211212003     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 03:45
	                    Time Arrived : 02:54      Time Completed : 03:02

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 02:34      Time Completed : 05:42

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 03:45
	                    Time Arrived : 02:39      Time Completed : 02:56
Synopsis:

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding.  One male was
placed under arrest for DUI.


211212004     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:33      Time Dispatched: 04:38
	                    Time Arrived : 04:39      Time Completed : 04:55

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:39      Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:

Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and
released for Trespassing.



211212005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:52      Time Dispatched: 04:55
	                    Time Arrived : 04:58      Time Completed : 05:08

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:52      Time Dispatched: 04:55
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:




21ACO3653     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




21ACO3654     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




21MCC4758     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 20:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4759     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:27      Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4760     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 23:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:




21MCC4761     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:05      Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:




21MDC0666     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:17      Time Completed : 04:53
Synopsis:

An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication.


211211007     Dead Body
	Incident Address : Hagens Aly
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched: 07:46
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:51

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched: 07:46
	                    Time Arrived : 07:58      Time Completed : 10:32

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:54

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched: 07:45
	                    Time Arrived : 07:49      Time Completed : 08:02

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched: 07:46
	                    Time Arrived : 07:51      Time Completed : 07:52

	Unit: STA03         Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:

Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person.  A
report was taken.


211211008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 10:04

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:08      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




211211009     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : FAL  False Alarm


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




211211011     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:55
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




211211012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




211211013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:




211211014     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : Quartz Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched: 12:42
	                    Time Arrived : 12:52      Time Completed : 13:21

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:52      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




211211015     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Lewis St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:01      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived : 15:24      Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:




211211016     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 15:31

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




211211017     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched: 15:52
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 15:52

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 15:52

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:




211211018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : LEWIS St & OREGON Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:16
Synopsis:




211211019     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:14
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 17:15

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived : 16:25      Time Completed : 17:02

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:21
	                    Time Arrived : 16:27      Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:




211211020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:18      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




211211021     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Blackfoot St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:26      Time Dispatched: 18:34
	                    Time Arrived : 18:59      Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:




211211022     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:54      Time Completed : 19:22

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:46      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




211211023     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




211211024     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:38      Time Dispatched: 19:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:40      Time Completed : 19:55

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:38      Time Dispatched: 20:34
	                    Time Arrived : 19:39      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:

An officer located a trespass violator on casino property. The female was issued
a citation for trespassing.


211211025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:46      Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




211211026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:17      Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:




211211027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:52      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:




211211028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:




211211029     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched: 21:01
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




211211030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:




211211031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 21:20
Synopsis:




211211032     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




211211033     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LAUREL Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 21:52

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 22:34
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. One adult female was
issued a citation for open container.


211211034     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched: 22:04
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:




211211035     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




211211036     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:38      Time Completed : 23:02

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 23:08

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:




211211037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 22:41      Time Dispatched: 22:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:57      Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:




211211038     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:34      Time Completed : 23:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:34      Time Dispatched: 23:36
	                    Time Arrived : 23:39      Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:




211211039     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:44
	                    Time Arrived : 23:55      Time Completed : 00:13

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:42      Time Completed : 00:40

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:43
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:54

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 23:43
Synopsis:

Officers observed a male in the roadway acting erratic and stumbling.  One male
was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in the roadway.


211212001     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:15      Time Completed : 00:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched: 00:10
	                    Time Arrived : 00:10      Time Completed : 00:19

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched: 00:10
	                    Time Arrived : 00:13      Time Completed : 00:45

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:10
Synopsis:




211212002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:21      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived : 00:29      Time Completed : 00:42

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:21      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived : 00:31      Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:




211212003     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 03:45
	                    Time Arrived : 02:54      Time Completed : 03:02

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 02:34      Time Completed : 05:42

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:32      Time Dispatched: 03:45
	                    Time Arrived : 02:39      Time Completed : 02:56
Synopsis:

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding.  One male was
placed under arrest for DUI.


211212004     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:33      Time Dispatched: 04:38
	                    Time Arrived : 04:39      Time Completed : 04:55

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:39      Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:

Officers located a trespass violator at a casino. The adult male was cited and
released for Trespassing.



211212005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:52      Time Dispatched: 04:55
	                    Time Arrived : 04:58      Time Completed : 05:08

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:52      Time Dispatched: 04:55
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:




211212006     Transport
	Incident Address : s casino center blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 06:09      Time Dispatched: 06:13
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:

One female was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.


211212007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:16      Time Dispatched: 08:20
	                    Time Arrived : 08:16      Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:




211212008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 08:35      Time Completed : 08:40
Synopsis:




211212009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 09:54
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




211212010     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:40      Time Dispatched: 08:41
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 09:39

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:

Officers located and arrested a female who had an active bench warrant out of
West Wendover, NV.


211212011     Alarm
	Incident Address : Tannery Hts
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched: 09:47
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:53

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched: 09:47
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




211212012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




211212013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:41      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:




211212014     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:51      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:




211212015     Theft
	Incident Address : Normandy Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:45      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:

An officer responded in reference to stolen property and a report was taken.


211212016     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : TUCSON St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched: 12:21
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:25

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:39

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched: 12:02
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:




211212017     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:




211212018     Panhandling
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:24      Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




211212019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:40      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




211212020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:24
Synopsis:




211212021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:46      Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:




211212022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:23
Synopsis:




211212023     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched: 14:26
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:47

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched: 14:26
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:




211212024     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched: 14:31
	                    Time Arrived : 14:31      Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:




211212025     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched: 15:37
	                    Time Arrived : 15:43      Time Completed : 15:50

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched: 15:37
	                    Time Arrived : 15:43      Time Completed : 15:50

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:38      Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:




211212026     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N WITTWER Trl & N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:25      Time Dispatched: 16:08
	                    Time Arrived : 16:24      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:




211212028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP Dr & N WITTWER Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:25      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:26      Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




211212029     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Harbour Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched: 16:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:




211212030     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:04
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:57

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:00      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:

Detectives arrested a male who had 2 outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of
Mesquite Municipal Court.


211212031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:47      Time Completed : 17:59
Synopsis:




21ACO3647     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




21ACO3648     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:32      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




21ACO3649     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:55      Time Completed : 07:56
Synopsis:




21ACO3650     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




21ACO3651     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




21ACO3652     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




21ACO3653     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




21ACO3654     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




21ACO3655     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




21ACO3656     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:41      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




21ACO3657     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 08:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:17      Time Completed : 08:18
Synopsis:




21ACO3658     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:35      Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:




21ACO3659     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




21ACO3660     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:02      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




21MCC4751     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




21MCC4752     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:32      Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




21MCC4753     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:




21MCC4754     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




21MCC4755     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:




21MCC4756     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:22      Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:




21MCC4757     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:07      Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:




21MCC4758     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 20:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4759     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:27      Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4760     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 23:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:59
Synopsis:




21MCC4761     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:05      Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:




21MCC4762     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 13:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:21      Time Completed : 13:21
Synopsis:




21MCC4763     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 14:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:37
Synopsis:




21MCC4764     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




21MCC4765     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:05      Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:




21MDC0664     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Radar Rd
	                   Tonopah              NV 89049
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched: 07:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:

One adult female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


21MDC0665     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 17:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




21MDC0666     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:17      Time Completed : 04:53
Synopsis:

An inmate was placed in safe holding due to level of intoxication.


21MDC0667     Transport
	Incident Address : s casino center blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 06:09      Time Dispatched: 06:13
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:

An officer transported one female subject to Clark County Detention Center.



