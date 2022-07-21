By Dennis Lee

Remade By God

I remember the opening sequence to the Six Million Dollar Man. It said, “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better, stronger, faster.”

To be remade is to make something over again, to give something a complete overhaul, to make it better than it was before, because something within its makeup is broken or flawed.

This describes the human race to a tee. We’re all flawed, and our lives are cracked and broken due to sin. But God doesn’t throw us away; rather He remakes us.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

Unfortunately, many believers don’t see it this way. They see themselves flawed and broken beyond repair. So, they cast away any hope for their souls to ever find healing.

They’ve eliminated God from the equation thus eliminating any chance of being reconciled to God allowing Him to make them whole.

This was the picture brought out by the prophet Jeremiah.

The potter was shaping a vessel when suddenly, a flaw appeared making the vessel unusable. But the potter didn’t toss the pot; rather he continued reshaping it into another vessel. He didn’t toss the clay because it was found defective, but rather reformed it into something else.

“And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter; so he made it again into another vessel, as it seemed good to the potter to make” (Jeremiah 18:4).

We’re all flawed, but God doesn’t throw us away, rather He remakes us into a man or woman of honor.

Never throw away your life over a mistake. Don’t allow yourself to remain broken inside due to a sin or flaw. Rather allow God to remake and reshape you. He can make you into something better than you ever were before.

Learn more about being remade into a new creation through a living and loving relationship with Jesus Christ at Living Waters Fellowship. Our desire is to help you to be everything God has created you to be.

Dennis Lee is the Senior Pastor at Living Waters Fellowship located at 211 West 1st South, behind ACE Hardware.

Sunday Morning Service begins at 10 a.m. This Sunday Evening at 6 p.m. is Movie Night. This month’s movie is “Joseph” (Part 2) featuring Ben Kingsley.

Our services can be watched live or at a time best suited for your needs on our YouTube Channel “Mesquite NV Living Waters Fellowship,” or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Living-Waters-Fellowship-Mesquite-Foursquare-Church-323286096181/

