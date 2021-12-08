S U P P O R T T H E D O C E N T C O U N C I L & L O S T C I T Y M U S E U M ‘ S

E D U C A T I O N A L P R O G R A M S

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

FREE ADMISSION

Masks required

DECEMBER 11, 2021 10 AM – 4 PM

RAFFLE DRAWING AT 2 PM

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN

$1 A TICKET, 6 FOR $5

Ace Hardware- Fishing Pole & Tackle Box

Sage Health and Home- 5 pounds of honey Front Porch Flowers and Gifts- $50.00 gift certificate Home Hardware & Variety- $50.00 gift certificate Cal’s Auto- 2 free oil changes

Mesquite Recreation Center- 6 month membership Danielle’s Chocolates- gift baskets

Mr. Taco (Mesquite) vouchers

INTERESTED IN DONATING? LET US KNOW!

721 S MOAPA VALLEY BLVD OVERTON, NV 89040

702-397-2193