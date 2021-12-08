S U P P O R T  T H E  D O C E N T  C O U N C I L  &  L O S T  C I T Y  M U S E U M ‘ S 

E D U C A T I O N A L P R O G R A M S 

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE 

FREE ADMISSION 

Masks required 

DECEMBER 11, 2021 10 AM – 4 PM

RAFFLE DRAWING AT 2 PM 

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN 

$1 A TICKET, 6 FOR $5 

Ace Hardware- Fishing Pole & Tackle Box 

Sage Health and Home- 5 pounds of honey Front Porch Flowers and Gifts- $50.00 gift certificate Home Hardware & Variety- $50.00 gift certificate Cal’s Auto- 2 free oil changes 

Mesquite Recreation Center- 6 month membership Danielle’s Chocolates- gift baskets 

Mr. Taco (Mesquite) vouchers 

INTERESTED IN DONATING? LET US KNOW! 

721 S MOAPA VALLEY BLVD OVERTON, NV 89040 

702-397-2193 

 

 