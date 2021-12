12/07/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/05/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211205027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: Officers took a report of damage to a vehicle. 211205028 Past Disturbance Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 20:37 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 20:32 Synopsis: 211205029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:22 Synopsis: 211205030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:32 Synopsis: 211205031 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 00:47 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 00:03 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a minor gambling. The minor was issued a citation for minor gambling. 211205032 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 00:06 Time Arrived : 00:28 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 00:07 Time Arrived : 00:07 Time Completed : 00:45 Synopsis: 211206001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:19 Time Completed : 01:27 Synopsis: 211206002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:19 Time Completed : 02:31 Synopsis: 211206003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:20 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 211206004 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:29 Time Completed : 05:47 Synopsis: 21ACO3602 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3603 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4679 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:34 Synopsis: 21MCC4680 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4681 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4682 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4683 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 00:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4684 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:30 Synopsis:

12/07/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/05/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211205007 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:25 Time Arrived : 07:30 Time Completed : 07:34 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:22 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 08:06 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:23 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 08:06 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:22 Time Arrived : 07:30 Time Completed : 07:34 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:49 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 211205008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:03 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: 211205009 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:21 Synopsis: 211205010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Silver Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:55 Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 211205011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:37 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:21 Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:38 Synopsis: 211205012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 211205013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 211205015 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: 211205016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & HORIZON Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: 211205017 Fraud Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:12 Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 15:47 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a fraud. The investigation is ongoing. 211205018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 211205019 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:58 Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 14:22 Synopsis: 211205020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Partridge Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: 15:48 Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 211205021 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:13 Synopsis: 211205022 Alarm Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: 15:46 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:59 Synopsis: 211205023 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, J Sto Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 16:19 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 16:21 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 16:19 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:20 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:19 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 211205024 Welfare Check Incident Address : OXBOW Bnd & CRESCENT MOON Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Ruth, R Stratton, R Longman, J Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 16:20 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:20 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 18:18 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 17:34 Time Completed : 17:38 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:25 Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:30 Synopsis: Officers responded to a welfare check involving an intoxicated male. The male was arrested for breach of peace and battery on a protected person. 211205025 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 17:20 Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:31 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 17:20 Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 17:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 211205026 Trespassing Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Longman, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:39 Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 18:00 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 18:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:38 Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 20:16 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business in reference to a trespass call. One adult male was cited for trespassing. 211205027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: Officers took a report of damage to a vehicle. 211205028 Past Disturbance Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 20:37 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 20:32 Synopsis: 211205029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:22 Synopsis: 211205030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:32 Synopsis: 211205031 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 00:47 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 00:03 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 23:46 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 23:59 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a minor gambling. The minor was issued a citation for minor gambling. 211205032 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 00:06 Time Arrived : 00:28 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 00:07 Time Arrived : 00:07 Time Completed : 00:45 Synopsis: 211206001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:19 Time Completed : 01:27 Synopsis: 211206002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:19 Time Completed : 02:31 Synopsis: 211206003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:20 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 211206004 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:29 Time Completed : 05:47 Synopsis: 211206005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 211206006 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: 06:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 211206007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 211206008 Alarm Incident Address : Links Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:46 Synopsis: 211206009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: 211206010 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & CANYON CREST Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 08:10 Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: An officer responded to a residence in reference to a traffic accident that occurred two days prior. A report was take for the incident. 211206011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Oakmont Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: 09:27 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 211206012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 211206013 Welfare Check Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 211206014 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Kalanchoe Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:06 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 211206015 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Buteo Bnd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: 10:26 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:55 Synopsis: 211206016 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: 10:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 211206017 Custody Issue Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:56 Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:28 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:56 Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 211206018 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211206019 Back Ground Investigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 211206021 Child Abuse or Neglect Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: Possible child neglect was reported to a detective. Child neglect was unsubstantiated. 211206023 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:25 Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 13:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:49 Synopsis: 211206024 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 211206025 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:49 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of vandalism. A report was completed. 211206026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Milky Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: 13:27 Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 211206027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:05 Synopsis: 211206028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Blackfoot St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 211206029 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 211206030 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:55 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 211206031 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 15:24 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 211206032 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 211206033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, J Stout, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 19:10 Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 19:48 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: Detectives issued a male a citation for consuming marijuana inside a moving vehicle. 211206034 Mental Person Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 16:26 Synopsis: 211206035 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211206036 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:30 Synopsis: 211206037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: 16:04 Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: 211206038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : BLACKFOOT ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 211206039 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: 211206040 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 211206041 Fraud Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a fraud. A report was completed. 211206042 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:28 Synopsis: 211206043 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 17:40 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 20:48 Synopsis: A citizen turned in a found wallet to the police station. 21ACO3598 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 21ACO3599 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 21ACO3600 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3601 Animal complaint Incident Address : pioneer blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3602 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3603 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3604 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 21ACO3605 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 21ACO3606 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3607 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 21ACO3608 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:40 Synopsis: 21ACO3609 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 21MCC4673 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4674 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 21MCC4675 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4676 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4677 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 21MCC4678 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:49 Synopsis: 21MCC4679 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:34 Synopsis: 21MCC4680 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4681 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4682 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4683 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 00:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4684 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:30 Synopsis: 21MCC4685 None LEO Incident Incident Address : E Zion Blvd Littlefield AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 21MCC4686 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Zion Blvvd & Lake Mead Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 21MCC4687 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:38 Synopsis: 21MCC4688 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1840 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Tannery Hts Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:06 Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 21MCE1841 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Waterfall Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler, Michael Otero, Kristi Holl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:51 Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:40 Synopsis: 21MCE1842 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 11:54 Synopsis: 21MCE1843 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 21MCE1844 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Julian Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 21MCE1845 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: 10:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1846 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Great Divide Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Michael Otero, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1847 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V3 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 21MDC0651 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:23 Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 18:01 Synopsis: Officer transported two subjects to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0652 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, B Knight Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J6 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:06 Time Completed : 19:47 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 18:06 Synopsis: An inmate was uncooperate and was placed in a safe cell for his safety and security of the jail. 21MDC0653 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:39 Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 18:07 Synopsis: Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0653 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:39 Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 18:07 Synopsis: Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.