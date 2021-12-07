CSN Mesquite will be offering an 8-week short-term Nursing Assistant program beginning Jan. 18.

This program prepares graduates to perform basic nursing and restorative care for patients involving safety, personal hygiene, nutrition, mobility, basic mental health, protection of the patient and the patient’s rights, observing the patient, and reporting to the nurse. Students will be required to enroll in the following: NURS 130 Lecture – Online, NURS 130 Lab Tuesdays 2-8:35 p.m. and NURS 130 Clinical Thursdays 2–9 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Completion of this program prepares students for the Nevada Certification Exam. An apprenticeship opportunity may be available if qualified. Enrollment is very limited. Spring 2022 open registration is currently in progress.

For information on prerequisites, cost, and enrollment please call CSN Mesquite at 702-346-2485.