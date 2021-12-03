Virgin Valley High Sports
- →
- All Day
- →
- All Day
- All Day
- All Day
______________________________________________________
Virgin Valley Theatre Group
A Neverland Christmas Carol at Mesquite Community Theatre December 3 & 4 at 7 p.m. And December 4 at 2 p.m.
______________________________________________________
CasaBlanca Skydome Lounge
Lumen Atra
Lumen Atra
Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!
Click Here for a video of the band!
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
______________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Christmas Letter Preparation Class: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Assistance in creating a Christmas letter, including exploring different styles in letters, writing prompts and tips, letterhead designs and 10 free color prints. Call 702-507-4080.
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grant Gunn. nfo: 702-507-4080.