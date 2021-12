12/02/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/30/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211130049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : DESERT Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 19:46 Synopsis: 211130050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 211130051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding 12/02/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/30/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211130007 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: 06:29 Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: An officer responded a hotel in reference to a stolen vehicle and a report was taken. 211130008 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130009 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : BRIDLE PATH Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: 211130011 Welfare Check Incident Address : Great Arch Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: 09:20 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 211130012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 211130013 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130014 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130015 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:07 Synopsis: 211130016 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 211130018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 211130026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130027 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:26 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: 11:29 Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 211130028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130029 Traffic Problem Incident Address : MESQUITE HEIGHTS RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: 211130030 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:27 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: 211130031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 211130032 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:36 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:36 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:35 Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:35 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:13 Time Arrived : 12:37 Time Completed : 13:06 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 211130033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: 13:19 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:57 Synopsis: 211130034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 211130035 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 13:19 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 14:04 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 13:17 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 13:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 13:20 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:42 Time Completed : 13:42 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with possible injuries. Two subjects were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 211130036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 13:07 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:57 Synopsis: 211130037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:05 Synopsis: 211130038 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:20 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:57 Synopsis: 211130039 Threatening Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:22 Synopsis: 211130040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:09 Synopsis: 211130041 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:23 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:23 Synopsis: 211130042 Dead Body Incident Address : Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: 14:57 Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 17:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: 14:47 Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a residence. Officers located a male deceased inside the residence due to natural causes. 211130043 Battery on Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 17:33 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal dispute at a restaurant. One adult male was arrested for battery. 211130044 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130045 Hit & Run Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: Officers responded to a hit and run accident. This incident is still ongoing. 211130046 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211130047 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 16:32 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 16:03 Time Completed : 16:32 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 211130048 Animal complaint Incident Address : SAN JUAN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:33 Synopsis: 211130049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : DESERT Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 19:46 Synopsis: 211130050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 211130051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:16 Time Completed : 20:18 Synopsis: 211130052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:58 Synopsis: 211130053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:26 Time Completed : 21:29 Synopsis: 211130054 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:07 Synopsis: 211130055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:29 Synopsis: 211130056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:28 Synopsis: 211130057 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: 00:00 Time Arrived : 23:49 Time Completed : 23:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:52 Time Completed : 23:53 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: 23:51 Time Arrived : 23:52 Time Completed : 23:52 Synopsis: 211130058 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:00 Synopsis: 211201001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:27 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : 00:29 Synopsis: 211201002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 211201003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:51 Time Completed : 01:54 Synopsis: 211201004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: 02:18 Time Arrived : 02:21 Time Completed : 02:26 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: 02:18 Time Arrived : 02:21 Time Completed : 02:26 Synopsis: 211201005 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:23 Synopsis: 211201006 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:56 Time Completed : 03:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:55 Time Dispatched: 03:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:57 Synopsis: 211201007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:29 Time Completed : 04:32 Synopsis: 211201008 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:27 Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 211201009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:49 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 211201010 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 211201011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 211201012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : SERENITY RIDGE Ct & AUTUMN CREST Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 211201013 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 211201014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 11:16 Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 211201015 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 211201016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 211201017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 211201018 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201019 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 211201021 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 211201023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 211201024 Alarm Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:03 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 11:54 Synopsis: 211201025 Alarm Incident Address : Goshawk Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:25 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 211201026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 211201027 Parking Problem Incident Address : SMOKEY Ln & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 12:56 Synopsis: 211201028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 211201029 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 211201030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 211201031 Trespassing Incident Address : Buteo Bnd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:31 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 211201032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 211201033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, W Oliver, S Bruehl, J Goodsell, J Gle Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:58 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 20:10 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 15:50 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 16:42 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 15:50 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 20:10 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:52 Synopsis: Mesquite Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Detectives contacted the male driver and the female passenger who were both arrested for drug related charges as well as possession of multiple finacial cards without consent. 211201034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201035 K9 Search Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:59 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 211201036 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:48 Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 15:45 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suspicious situation and a report was taken. This is an ongoing investigation. 211201038 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:45 Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 211201039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201040 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211201041 Animal Noise Incident Address : TEX ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:05 Synopsis: 211201042 Traffic Accident w/ Damage Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:34 Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 17:42 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:36 Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 18:05 Synopsis: An officer responded and took a property damage vehicle accident. A report was taken. 211201043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:50 Time Completed : 17:56 Synopsis: 211201044 Disorderly Conduct Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 18:00 Time Completed : 20:16 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 18:02 Time Completed : 18:30 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 18:05 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:21 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 18:07 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: Officers responded to a gas station regarding a disorderly customer. Information was gathered for report. 21ACO3549 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 21ACO3550 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3551 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3552 Animal Noise Incident Address : Palos Verdes Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 21ACO3553 Animal Noise Incident Address : Bridle Path Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:30 Synopsis: 21ACO3554 Animal Noise Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3555 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3556 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 21ACO3557 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 21ACO3558 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 21ACO3559 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 21ACO3560 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3561 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Thistle & Hafen Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:18 Synopsis: 21ACO3562 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3563 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 21ACO3564 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 21ACO3565 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:07 Synopsis: 21ACO3566 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3567 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 21MCC4629 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4630 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 21MCC4631 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4632 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 21MCC4633 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 21MCC4634 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4635 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4636 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 05:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4637 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 10:39 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4638 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Kelkim St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4639 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 12:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4640 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 21MCC4641 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 18:15 Synopsis: 21MCE1826 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Stone Haven St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: 08:18 Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 21MCE1827 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Glendale Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:51 Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 21MCE1828 Vacation Check Incident Address : IVY LEE Crst Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 21MCE1829 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 21MCE1830 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 09:25 Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:26 Synopsis: 21MCE1831 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:07 Synopsis: 21MCE1832 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 21MCE1833 Vacation Check Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 21MCE1834 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Terry Marquart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: 21MDC0645 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 12:01 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:09 Synopsis: Officer took one subject into custody who was remanded from Municipal Court. 21MDC0646 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 13:09 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: Officer took one subject into custody who was remanded from Municipal Court. 