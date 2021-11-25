FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Library closed

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Kids Movie Matinee: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join movie matinee at the library. All kid’s movies are rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group: 3-4 p.m. 371 Riverside Road (annex building of Mesquite Veterinary Clinic). Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960.