MONDAY, APRIL 25

Ukulele Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Book Bingo: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Tween Gaming: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids between ages 8-12 can come in and play the Wii. Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

City Council meeting: 5 p.m., City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. Regular meetings the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.