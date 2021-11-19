Virgin Valley High School

20 SAT 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Reverse Dance Comunity Sponsored Rising Star Hotel

27 SAT All Day Wrestling @ Boulder City Duals

Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe Holiday Sampler Nov 19th at 1:00 p.m. & 20th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Mesquite Community Theatre

CasaBlanca Skydome Lounge

Gregg Peterson Band

Fri Nov 19th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Nov 20th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sun Nov 21st 8:30pm – 1:30am

Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort , 950 West Mesquite Boulevard, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map

Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page. Free Admission – Must be 21 or older *Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Mesquite Republican Women: 5:30 p.m. (check in at 5 p.m.) Veteran’s Center. Website: Mesquite Nevada Republican Women (mesquitenvrepublicanwomen.org)

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group: 3-4 p.m. 371 Riverside Road (annex building of Mesquite Veterinary Clinic). Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Blue Grass Ukes. Info: 702-507-4080.