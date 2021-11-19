Virgin Valley High School
- All Day
TOW ” UNO Deck Day” Assembly DayClass Color Dressup Day:F-yellow S-red J-green Sr-blue Staff-blackNBA: ice cream/hot… View more »
- 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reverse Dance Comunity SponsoredRising Star Hotel
- All Day
Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe Holiday Sampler Nov 19th at 1:00 p.m. & 20th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Mesquite Community Theatre
______________________________________________________
CasaBlanca Skydome Lounge
Gregg Peterson Band
Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page.
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Mesquite Republican Women: 5:30 p.m. (check in at 5 p.m.) Veteran’s Center. Website: Mesquite Nevada Republican Women (mesquitenvrepublicanwomen.org)
_________________________________________________________________________________________
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group: 3-4 p.m. 371 Riverside Road (annex building of Mesquite Veterinary Clinic). Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Blue Grass Ukes. Info: 702-507-4080.