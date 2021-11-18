College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite center is offering free ongoing online English as a Second Language and High School Equivalency courses. Students will be required to take a pre-test to determine their placement before beginning the course. The upcoming pre-test session will be held at the CSN Mesquite center on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. Additional future dates are also available.

Once students have tested, they will work with an advisor to enroll in the appropriate class. Minor students must have a release from CCSD before testing. Pre-registration is required for testing.

If you are interested in either free course, please register for testing online http://bit.ly/3611AKP or call the CSN Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 for assistance.