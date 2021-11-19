11/18/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211116068     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:27      Time Completed : 18:31

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:27      Time Completed : 18:32
Synopsis:




211116069     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Partridge Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:40      Time Completed : 18:43

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:40
Synopsis:




211116070     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:52      Time Dispatched: 18:59
	                    Time Arrived : 19:03      Time Completed : 22:59

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:52      Time Dispatched: 19:00
	                    Time Arrived : 19:05      Time Completed : 21:18

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:15      Time Completed : 19:28

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 18:52      Time Dispatched: 18:55
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 20:19

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 18:52      Time Dispatched: 18:56
	                    Time Arrived : 18:59      Time Completed : 19:17
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a male adult having a medical episode in his
vehicle. One male was arrested for driving under the influence.


211116071     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 19:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:02      Time Completed : 19:19
Synopsis:




211116072     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:10      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:




211116073     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 19:18      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:19      Time Completed : 21:01
Synopsis:

An officer arrested a male for smoking marijuana in a public parking lot.


211116074     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:




211116075     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:51      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




211116076     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:06      Time Completed : 21:11
Synopsis:




211116077     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched: 21:29
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:36

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:33      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




211116078     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 22:21

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched: 21:35
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:




211116079     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:19      Time Dispatched: 22:24
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 22:47
Synopsis:




211116080     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:31      Time Completed : 22:35
Synopsis:




211117001     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:39      Time Completed : 04:06

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:10      Time Dispatched: 01:43
	                    Time Arrived : 01:44      Time Completed : 03:56

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:39      Time Completed : 02:02
Synopsis:

An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. Three juveniles from
were issued a citation for curfew violation.


211117002     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:38      Time Dispatched: 05:00
	                    Time Arrived : 04:38      Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:




211117003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:54      Time Completed : 04:59
Synopsis:




211117004     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:17
	                    Time Arrived : 05:20      Time Completed : 05:30

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:17
	                    Time Arrived : 05:25      Time Completed : 05:30

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:17
	                    Time Arrived : 05:25      Time Completed : 05:26
Synopsis:




21ACO3433     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3434     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




21MCC4444     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:




21MCC4445     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : gold eagle
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:04      Time Dispatched: 21:06
	                    Time Arrived : 21:06      Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:




21MCC4446     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 03:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:34      Time Completed : 03:34
Synopsis:




211116005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 06:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:14      Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:




211116006     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




211116007     Theft
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:25      Time Dispatched: 06:29
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a stolen property call and a report was taken.


211116008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




211116009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




211116010     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:16      Time Dispatched: 08:33
	                    Time Arrived : 08:44      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




211116011     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:30      Time Dispatched: 08:36
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




211116012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:




211116014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116015     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:36      Time Completed : 09:36

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




211116016     Ex-Felon Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116019     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:20

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




211116020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




211116021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116022     Alarm
	Incident Address : Hagens Aly
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:04
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




211116023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116024     Theft
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched: 12:11
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:44

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:15      Time Completed : 10:51

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched: 10:10
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino in reference to a theft by an employee. One adult
female was cited for Embezzlement.


211116025     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




211116028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:




211116030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116033     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116037     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D1            Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:

A citizen had questions about self-defense in Nevada.


211116038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116040     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116043     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:01      Time Completed : 12:07
Synopsis:




211116044     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116046     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched: 12:44
	                    Time Arrived : 12:49      Time Completed : 13:24
Synopsis:




211116047     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : VISTA DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:17      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




211116048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116049     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:30      Time Completed : 12:36

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:30      Time Completed : 12:38
Synopsis:




211116050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:




211116051     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & RODEO Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:




211116052     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116053     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:31      Time Completed : 14:37

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:30      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




211116054     Found Property
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:28      Time Dispatched: 14:37
	                    Time Arrived : 14:40      Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of found property.


211116055     Ex-Felon Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116056     Found Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:42      Time Dispatched: 15:38
	                    Time Arrived : 15:20      Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a found property call and a report was taken.


211116057     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:00      Time Completed : 15:00

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:54
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:




211116059     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116060     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:24

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched: 15:29
	                    Time Arrived : 15:29      Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:




211116061     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:32      Time Completed : 15:37

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 17:46

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched: 15:54
	                    Time Arrived : 15:36      Time Completed : 16:03
Synopsis:

Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult female was arrested
for driving under the influence.


211116062     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116063     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211116064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:




211116065     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:




211116066     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched: 17:44
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:




211116067     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:56      Time Dispatched: 18:04
	                    Time Arrived : 18:04      Time Completed : 19:00

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:56      Time Dispatched: 18:04
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 18:24
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.


21MCC4447     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




21MCC4448     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:26      Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:




21MCC4449     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:




21MCC4450     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:




21MCC4451     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:53      Time Completed : 18:01
Synopsis:




21MCE1778     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:17
	                    Time Arrived : 08:18      Time Completed : 08:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1779     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:25      Time Dispatched: 08:27
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




21MCE1780     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:02      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




21MCE1781     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Campfire Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1782     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Verllonia St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:29      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




21MCE1783     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




21MCE1784     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:




21MCE1785     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




21MDC0618     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:50      Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:

Officer took one subject into custody for being a fugitive from another state.


21MDC0619     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 10:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:

Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center.


21MDC0620     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:06
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:




21MDC0621     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:




