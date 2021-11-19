11/18/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 11/16/21
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21ACO3433 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3434 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
21MCC4444 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4445 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : gold eagle
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:06
Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4446 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:34
Synopsis:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11/18/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 11/16/21
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211116005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:
211116006 Alarm
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
211116007 Theft
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: 06:29
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a stolen property call and a report was taken.
211116008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:
211116009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
211116010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:33
Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
211116011 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:36
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
211116012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:
211116014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116015 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:36
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
211116016 Ex-Felon Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116018 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116019 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:20
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
211116020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
211116021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116022 Alarm
Incident Address : Hagens Aly
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:04
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
211116023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116024 Theft
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 12:11
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:44
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:51
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:10
Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino in reference to a theft by an employee. One adult
female was cited for Embezzlement.
211116025 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
211116028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:41
Synopsis:
211116030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116033 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116037 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 12:49
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:
A citizen had questions about self-defense in Nevada.
211116038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116040 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:07
Synopsis:
211116044 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: 12:44
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:24
Synopsis:
211116047 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : VISTA DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:
211116048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116049 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:36
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:38
Synopsis:
211116050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:
211116051 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & RODEO Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:
211116052 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116053 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:37
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
211116054 Found Property
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:37
Time Arrived : 14:40 Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of found property.
211116055 Ex-Felon Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116056 Found Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 15:38
Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a found property call and a report was taken.
211116057 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:57
Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:54
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
211116059 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116060 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:24
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: 15:29
Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:
211116061 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:37
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 17:46
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:54
Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 16:03
Synopsis:
Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult female was arrested
for driving under the influence.
211116062 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116063 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211116064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:
211116065 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:
211116066 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 17:44
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:
211116067 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:04
Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:00
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:04
Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:24
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
211117005 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117006 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117007 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117008 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117009 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117010 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117011 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
211117012 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:53
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:41
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 15:11
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 10:34
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino. One
adult male was arrested and one female was cited for drug related charges.
211117014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : FLAGSTONE BLF & CHALLENGER BLF
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
211117015 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
211117016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:18
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:
211117017 Theft
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a theft at an RV park and a report was taken.
211117018 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: L1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 12:58
Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
211117019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 12:32
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken.
211117020 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117022 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
211117023 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 14:00
Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:
211117024 Theft
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 16:41
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
211117025 Found Property
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:35
Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a found bicycle.
211117026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:40
Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:
211117027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
211117028 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:33
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:44
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a verbal altercation and a report was taken.
21ACO3421 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
21ACO3422 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Jensen Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:
21ACO3423 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Skylight Way
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:14
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:
21ACO3424 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Buffalo Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:
21ACO3425 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
21ACO3426 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3427 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address :
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:03
Synopsis:
21ACO3428 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
21ACO3429 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3430 Animal Bite
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
RP came to report a dog bite
21ACO3431 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:
21ACO3432 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
21ACO3435 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:05
Synopsis:
21ACO3436 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
21ACO3437 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:
21ACO3438 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:
21ACO3439 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Cinco Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3440 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
21ACO3441 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3442 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4439 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:
21MCC4440 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:
21MCC4441 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
21MCC4442 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : White Water Way
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:
21MCC4443 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
21MCC4444 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4445 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : gold eagle
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:06
Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4446 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:34
Synopsis:
21MCC4447 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
21MCC4448 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:
21MCC4449 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4450 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:
21MCC4451 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:01
Synopsis:
21MCE1778 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:17
Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1779 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
21MCE1780 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
21MCE1781 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Campfire Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1782 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Verllonia St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
21MCE1783 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
21MCE1784 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:
21MCE1785 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
21MDC0618 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
Officer took one subject into custody for being a fugitive from another state.
21MDC0619 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:05
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:
Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center.
21MDC0620 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:06
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
21MDC0621 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
