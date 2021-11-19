11/18/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/16/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211116068 Alarm Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 18:31 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 18:32 Synopsis: 211116069 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Partridge Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 18:43 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 211116070 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 21:18 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 19:28 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:55 Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 20:19 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:56 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a male adult having a medical episode in his vehicle. One male was arrested for driving under the influence. 211116071 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:19 Synopsis: 211116072 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 211116073 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:18 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 21:01 Synopsis: An officer arrested a male for smoking marijuana in a public parking lot. 211116074 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:14 Synopsis: 211116075 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 20:58 Synopsis: 211116076 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 211116077 Welfare Check Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: 211116078 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 22:21 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 22:16 Synopsis: 211116079 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:19 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 211116080 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:31 Time Completed : 22:35 Synopsis: 211117001 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 04:06 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: 01:43 Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 03:56 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 02:02 Synopsis: An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. Three juveniles from were issued a citation for curfew violation. 211117002 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:38 Time Dispatched: 05:00 Time Arrived : 04:38 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 211117003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:54 Time Completed : 04:59 Synopsis: 211117004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:17 Time Arrived : 05:20 Time Completed : 05:30 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:17 Time Arrived : 05:25 Time Completed : 05:30 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:17 Time Arrived : 05:25 Time Completed : 05:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3433 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3434 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4444 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4445 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : gold eagle Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:06 Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4446 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:34 Synopsis:

Date: 11/16/21

211116005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 211116006 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 211116007 Theft Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: 06:29 Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: An officer responded to a stolen property call and a report was taken. 211116008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 211116009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 211116010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 211116011 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:36 Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 211116012 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: 211116014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116015 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:36 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 211116016 Ex-Felon Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116019 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:20 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 211116020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 211116021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116022 Alarm Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 211116023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116024 Theft Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 12:11 Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:44 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:51 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:10 Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a theft by an employee. One adult female was cited for Embezzlement. 211116025 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 211116028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: 211116030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116033 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116037 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 19:58 Synopsis: A citizen had questions about self-defense in Nevada. 211116038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116040 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:07 Synopsis: 211116044 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: 12:44 Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 211116047 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : VISTA DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 211116048 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116049 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:36 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:38 Synopsis: 211116050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 211116051 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & RODEO Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:49 Synopsis: 211116052 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116053 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:37 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 211116054 Found Property Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:37 Time Arrived : 14:40 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: Officers took a report of found property. 211116055 Ex-Felon Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116056 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: 15:38 Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:32 Synopsis: An officer responded to a found property call and a report was taken. 211116057 Reckless Driver Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:57 Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 211116059 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116060 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: 15:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 211116061 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:37 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 17:46 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:54 Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult female was arrested for driving under the influence. 211116062 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116063 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211116064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: 211116065 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: 211116066 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: 17:44 Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: 211116067 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : A Active Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:24 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle. One adult male was arrested and one female was cited for drug related charges. 211117014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : FLAGSTONE BLF & CHALLENGER BLF Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 211117015 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:56 Synopsis: 211117016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:30 Synopsis: 211117017 Theft Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft at an RV park and a report was taken. 211117018 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: L1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 12:58 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 211117019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken. 211117020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117022 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 211117023 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 14:00 Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 211117024 Theft Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 211117025 Found Property Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:35 Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a found bicycle. 211117026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 211117027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 211117028 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:33 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:44 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal altercation and a report was taken. 21ACO3421 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 21ACO3422 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Jensen Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 21ACO3423 Animal Noise Incident Address : Skylight Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:14 Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3424 Animal complaint Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 21ACO3425 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 21ACO3426 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3427 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3428 Animal Adopt Incident Address : hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3429 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3430 Animal Bite Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: RP came to report a dog bite 21ACO3431 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3432 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 21ACO3433 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3434 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 21ACO3435 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:05 Synopsis: 21ACO3436 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3437 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: 21ACO3438 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3439 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Cinco Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3440 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 21ACO3441 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3442 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 21MCC4439 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 21MCC4440 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 21MCC4441 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4442 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : White Water Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4443 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 21MCC4444 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4445 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : gold eagle Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:06 Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4446 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:34 Synopsis: 21MCC4447 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 21MCC4448 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 17:46 Synopsis: 21MCC4449 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 21MCC4450 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: 21MCC4451 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:01 Synopsis: 21MCE1778 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:17 Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1779 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 21MCE1780 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 21MCE1781 Vacation Check Incident Address : Campfire Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1782 Vacation Check Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 21MCE1783 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 21MCE1784 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 21MCE1785 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 21MDC0618 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: Officer took one subject into custody for being a fugitive from another state. 21MDC0619 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 14:56 Synopsis: Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0620 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:06 Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: 21MDC0621 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: