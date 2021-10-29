10/28/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
211026063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:54      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:24      Time Completed : 21:14
Synopsis:

An elderly male adult was admitted into Mesa View Hospital. An Officer secured
the elderly male's firearms for safekeeping.


211026064     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Oliver, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 19:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:36      Time Completed : 19:55

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 19:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:48      Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:




211026065     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:12      Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:




211026066     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:59      Time Dispatched: 21:05
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 21:16

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:




211026067     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : oldmill & sandhill
	
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 21:53
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 21:58

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:




211026068     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:08      Time Dispatched: 22:16
	                    Time Arrived : 22:08      Time Completed : 22:09
Synopsis:




211026069     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Moss Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched: 22:10
	                    Time Arrived : 22:11      Time Completed : 22:16

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched: 22:09
	                    Time Arrived : 22:09      Time Completed : 22:18

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched: 22:10
	                    Time Arrived : 22:13      Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:




211026070     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:00      Time Dispatched: 23:10
	                    Time Arrived : 23:00      Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:




211026071     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:06      Time Completed : 23:10
Synopsis:




211026072     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:31      Time Dispatched: 23:56
	                    Time Arrived : 23:31      Time Completed : 23:36
Synopsis:




211026073     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:30      Time Dispatched: 23:36
	                    Time Arrived : 23:36      Time Completed : 23:40

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:30      Time Dispatched: 23:36
	                    Time Arrived : 23:37      Time Completed : 23:45
Synopsis:




211026074     Alarm
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : FAL  False Alarm


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:33      Time Dispatched: 23:40
	                    Time Arrived : 23:43      Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:




211026075     Alarm
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : FAL  False Alarm


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched: 23:51
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:




211027001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:44      Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:




211027002     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:53      Time Dispatched: 01:56
	                    Time Arrived : 01:56      Time Completed : 02:28

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:59      Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:




211027003     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:28      Time Completed : 02:51

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:28      Time Dispatched: 02:29
	                    Time Arrived : 02:30      Time Completed : 02:31

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 02:28      Time Dispatched: 02:29
	                    Time Arrived : 02:30      Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:




211027004     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:31      Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:




211027005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:03      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




211027006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:13      Time Completed : 03:15
Synopsis:




21ACO3228     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:44      Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3229     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:




21MCC4141     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:41      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4142     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




211027007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:04      Time Completed : 06:07
Synopsis:




211027008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 06:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:09      Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:




211027009     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:10      Time Dispatched: 08:34
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




211027010     Theft
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:28      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:49      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a
citation for petit larceny.


211027011     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Santa Maria Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:30      Time Dispatched: 08:43
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence in reference to a vehicle burglary.  Information
was gathered for a report.


211027012     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:32
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 10:07

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:31
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:55

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:32
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 10:07

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 11:06

	Unit: STA03         Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




211027013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched: 10:09
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




211027014     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:36      Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:

An officer reponded to a residence in reference to an identity theft that has
occurred.  This matter is under investigation.


211027015     Theft
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:40      Time Dispatched: 11:36
	                    Time Arrived : 11:36      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a
citation for petit larceny.


211027016     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched: 10:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:56      Time Completed : 11:09

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched: 10:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:56      Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:




211027017     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:26      Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:




211027018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211027019     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211027020     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : CRIMSON XING
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:56      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence in reference to a suspicious incident.
Information was gathered for a report.


211027021     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : LEWIS ST
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:59      Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:




211027023     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:17

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




211027024     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:43

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:

Detectives observed a male on a property he had previously been trespassed from.
They contacted the male and he was issued a citation for trespassing.


211027025     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched: 12:32
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




211027026     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sawgrass Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:13
Synopsis:




211027027     Recovered Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:30
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:

Officers received recovered property which was stolen in Mesquite, and a report
was taken.


211027028     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived : 15:15      Time Completed : 15:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:




211027029     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 16:22

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:




211027030     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:




211027031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211027032     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : S ARROWHEAD Ln & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




211027033     Stolen Property
	Incident Address : CONESTOGA PKWY
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:45      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:28      Time Completed : 21:29
Synopsis:

 Officers responded to a report of a stolen trailer.  Information was
gathered for a report.


21ACO3221     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




21ACO3222     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




21ACO3223     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




21ACO3224     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Sage Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 08:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




21ACO3225     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Rainbow Ridge
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3226     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:23      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:




21ACO3227     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:23      Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:




21ACO3228     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:44      Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3229     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:




21ACO3230     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:34      Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:




21ACO3231     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:50      Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3232     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hawk St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:57      Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3233     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:25      Time Completed : 10:25
Synopsis:




21ACO3234     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




21ACO3235     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:




21ACO3236     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




21ACO3237     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




21ACO3238     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:28      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




21ACO3239     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:29      Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:




21ACO3240     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:29      Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:




21ACO3241     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Unit 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:29      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:




21MCC4136     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 07:18      Time Dispatched: 07:36
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:




21MCC4137     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




21MCC4138     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched: 10:38
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:39
Synopsis:




21MCC4139     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:




21MCC4140     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4141     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:41      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4142     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4143     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : JENSEN Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4144     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:




21MCC4145     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




21MCC4146     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:




21MCC4147     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:12      Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:




21MCC4148     Non Leo Incident
	Incident Address : PRESTON Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:20      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




21MCC4149     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:




21MCE1698     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Buffalo Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:14
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:




21MCE1699     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:42
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




21MCE1700     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Granite Hts
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched: 09:08
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




21MCE1701     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Aztec Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:32
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:54
Synopsis:




21MCE1702     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Pebble Creek Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched: 09:54
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:07
Synopsis:




21MCE1703     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:15      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




21MCE1704     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Ruby Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:




21MCE1705     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:59      Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




21MCE1706     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 12:23
Synopsis:




21MDC0589     Inmate Rule Violation
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, H Rodriguez, B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 12:57

	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 12:57

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:

An Officer took one male subject into custody from the court after a short foot
pursuit.


