10/28/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 10/26/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211026063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:54 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:24 Time Completed : 21:14
Synopsis:
An elderly male adult was admitted into Mesa View Hospital. An Officer secured
the elderly male's firearms for safekeeping.
211026064 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Oliver, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:55
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:48 Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:
211026065 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:
211026066 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:05
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:16
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:
211026067 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : oldmill & sandhill
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:53
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:58
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:
211026068 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched: 22:16
Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:09
Synopsis:
211026069 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Moss Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:09
Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 22:18
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:
211026070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched: 23:10
Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:
211026071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:10
Synopsis:
211026072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: 23:56
Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 23:36
Synopsis:
211026073 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:36 Time Completed : 23:40
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:45
Synopsis:
211026074 Alarm
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: 23:40
Time Arrived : 23:43 Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:
211026075 Alarm
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: 23:51
Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:
211027001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:
211027002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: 01:56
Time Arrived : 01:56 Time Completed : 02:28
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:
211027003 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 02:51
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:31
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:
211027004 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:
211027005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:03 Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:
211027006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:15
Synopsis:
21ACO3228 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3229 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:
21MCC4141 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4142 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 10/26/21` and `06:00:00 10/27/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
10/28/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 10/26/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211026007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:
211026008 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026009 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026010 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026011 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026012 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026013 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
211026016 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
211026019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026020 Inmate Rule Violation
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, H Rodriguez, B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 12:57
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 12:57
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:
Officers impounded a vehicle in the court parking lot after the owner was
arrested for contempt of court.
211026021 K9 Search
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
211026022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:
211026023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:17
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 13:51
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:38
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:23
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 12:31
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:
An Officer responded to a business reference a suspicious circumstance.
211026028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
211026032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026036 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:
211026037 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Julian Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 11:31
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
211026038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026040 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026041 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:55
Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:
211026042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026043 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:40
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: 12:40
Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:
211026044 Wanted Person
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, D Alejos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 15:18
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: 12:58
Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
Detectives arrested a female who had an outstanding warrant out of the Mesquite
Municipal Court.
211026045 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026046 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:20 Time Completed : 14:25
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:20 Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:
211026047 Alarm
Incident Address : Muscat Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: 14:20
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:37
Synopsis:
211026048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:
211026049 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : SMOKEY LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 16:16
Synopsis:
An Officer observed an abandoned vehicle that was clearly inoperable. The
vehicle did not have a registered owner was impounded.
211026050 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:22
Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:36
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 18:46
Synopsis:
211026051 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026052 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:48
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:
211026053 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211026055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
211026056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
211026057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
211026058 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:25
Synopsis:
211026059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
211026060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:09
Synopsis:
211026061 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:18
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:
211026062 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:31 Time Dispatched: 17:37
Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 17:52
Synopsis:
211026063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:54 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:24 Time Completed : 21:14
Synopsis:
An elderly male adult was admitted into Mesa View Hospital. An Officer secured
the elderly male's firearms for safekeeping.
211026064 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Oliver, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:55
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:48 Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:
211026065 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:
211026066 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:05
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:16
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:
211026067 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : oldmill & sandhill
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:53
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:58
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:
211026068 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched: 22:16
Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:09
Synopsis:
211026069 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Moss Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:09
Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 22:18
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:
211026070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched: 23:10
Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:
211026071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:10
Synopsis:
211026072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: 23:56
Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 23:36
Synopsis:
211026073 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:36 Time Completed : 23:40
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:45
Synopsis:
211026074 Alarm
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: 23:40
Time Arrived : 23:43 Time Completed : 23:56
Synopsis:
211026075 Alarm
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: 23:51
Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:
211027001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:
211027002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: 01:56
Time Arrived : 01:56 Time Completed : 02:28
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:
211027003 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 02:51
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:31
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:
211027004 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:
211027005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:03 Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:
211027006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:15
Synopsis:
211027007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:04 Time Completed : 06:07
Synopsis:
211027008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 06:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:
211027009 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:34
Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
211027010 Theft
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:28 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a
citation for petit larceny.
211027011 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Santa Maria Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:43
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence in reference to a vehicle burglary. Information
was gathered for a report.
211027012 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:32
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 10:07
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:31
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:55
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:32
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:07
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 11:06
Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
211027013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: 10:09
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
211027014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 10:33
Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:
An officer reponded to a residence in reference to an identity theft that has
occurred. This matter is under investigation.
211027015 Theft
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 11:36
Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a
citation for petit larceny.
211027016 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:49
Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:09
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:49
Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:
211027017 Person On Foot
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:
211027018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211027019 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211027020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : CRIMSON XING
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence in reference to a suspicious incident.
Information was gathered for a report.
211027021 Parking Problem
Incident Address : LEWIS ST
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
211027023 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:17
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
211027024 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:43
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:
Detectives observed a male on a property he had previously been trespassed from.
They contacted the male and he was issued a citation for trespassing.
211027025 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: 12:32
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
211027026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sawgrass Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:13
Synopsis:
211027027 Recovered Stolen Property
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:30
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:
Officers received recovered property which was stolen in Mesquite, and a report
was taken.
211027028 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:
211027029 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 16:22
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:
211027030 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:
211027031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211027032 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : S ARROWHEAD Ln & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
211027033 Stolen Property
Incident Address : CONESTOGA PKWY
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 21:29
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a stolen trailer. Information was
gathered for a report.
21ACO3221 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
21ACO3222 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
21ACO3223 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
21ACO3224 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Sage Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
21ACO3225 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Rainbow Ridge
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3226 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3227 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:
21ACO3228 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 07:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3229 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:
21ACO3230 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:
21ACO3231 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3232 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hawk St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3233 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:25
Synopsis:
21ACO3234 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
21ACO3235 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:
21ACO3236 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3237 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3238 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
21ACO3239 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:
21ACO3240 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:
21ACO3241 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Unit 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
21MCC4136 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:36
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:
21MCC4137 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:31
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
21MCC4138 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: 10:38
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:39
Synopsis:
21MCC4139 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:
21MCC4140 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4141 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4142 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4143 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4144 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:
21MCC4145 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
21MCC4146 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4147 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:
21MCC4148 Non Leo Incident
Incident Address : PRESTON Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:20 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4149 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:
21MCE1698 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Buffalo Run
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:14
Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:
21MCE1699 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:42
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
21MCE1700 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Granite Hts
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
21MCE1701 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Aztec Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:32
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:54
Synopsis:
21MCE1702 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Pebble Creek Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: 09:54
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:07
Synopsis:
21MCE1703 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
21MCE1704 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Ruby Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: 10:33
Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:
21MCE1705 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:59 Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
21MCE1706 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 12:23
Synopsis:
21MDC0589 Inmate Rule Violation
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, H Rodriguez, B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 12:57
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 12:57
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:
An Officer took one male subject into custody from the court after a short foot
pursuit.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 10/26/21` and `18:00:00 10/27/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***