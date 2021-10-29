10/28/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/26/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211026063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:54 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:24 Time Completed : 21:14 Synopsis: An elderly male adult was admitted into Mesa View Hospital. An Officer secured the elderly male's firearms for safekeeping. 211026064 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:55 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:48 Time Completed : 19:55 Synopsis: 211026065 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:14 Synopsis: 211026066 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:16 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 211026067 Citizen Assist Incident Address : oldmill & sandhill Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:53 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:58 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:00 Synopsis: 211026068 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched: 22:16 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:09 Synopsis: 211026069 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10 Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:16 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:09 Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 22:18 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: 22:10 Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:16 Synopsis: 211026070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched: 23:10 Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:06 Synopsis: 211026071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:10 Synopsis: 211026072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: 23:56 Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 23:36 Synopsis: 211026073 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:36 Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: 211026074 Alarm Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : FAL False Alarm Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:33 Time Dispatched: 23:40 Time Arrived : 23:43 Time Completed : 23:56 Synopsis: 211026075 Alarm Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : FAL False Alarm Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: 23:51 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: 211027001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 211027002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: 01:56 Time Arrived : 01:56 Time Completed : 02:28 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:25 Synopsis: 211027003 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 02:51 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29 Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:31 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:28 Time Dispatched: 02:29 Time Arrived : 02:30 Time Completed : 02:40 Synopsis: 211027004 Person On Foot Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:38 Synopsis: 211027005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:03 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 211027006 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 03:15 Synopsis: 21ACO3228 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3229 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal 211026007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 11:03 Synopsis: 211026008 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026009 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026010 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026011 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026012 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026013 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 211026016 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 211026019 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026020 Inmate Rule Violation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 12:57 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 12:57 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: Officers impounded a vehicle in the court parking lot after the owner was arrested for contempt of court. 211026021 K9 Search Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 211026022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 211026023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:17 Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 13:51 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 12:31 Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: An Officer responded to a business reference a suspicious circumstance. 211026028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 211026032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 211026037 Welfare Check Incident Address : Julian Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 11:31 Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 211026038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026040 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026041 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:55 Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 211026042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026043 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:40 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: 12:40 Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 211026044 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 15:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: 12:58 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: Detectives arrested a female who had an outstanding warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court. 211026045 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211026046 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:20 Time Completed : 14:25 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:20 Time Completed : 14:24 Synopsis: 211026047 Alarm Incident Address : Muscat Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: 14:20 Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:37 Synopsis: 211026048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 14:36 Synopsis: 211026049 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : SMOKEY LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 16:16 Synopsis: An Officer observed an abandoned vehicle that was clearly inoperable. Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 06:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:11 Synopsis: 211027009 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:34 Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 211027010 Theft Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:28 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a citation for petit larceny. 211027011 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Santa Maria Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence in reference to a vehicle burglary. Information was gathered for a report. 211027012 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:32 Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 10:07 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:31 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:32 Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 10:07 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 11:06 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 211027013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: 10:09 Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 211027014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 10:33 Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: An officer reponded to a residence in reference to an identity theft that has occurred. This matter is under investigation. 211027015 Theft Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 11:36 Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a gas station on a call of a theft. One male was issued a citation for petit larceny. 211027016 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:09 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:19 Synopsis: 211027017 Person On Foot Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:58 Synopsis: 211027018 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211027019 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211027020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : CRIMSON XING Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence in reference to a suspicious incident. Information was gathered for a report. 211027021 Parking Problem Incident Address : LEWIS ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 211027023 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:17 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:17 Synopsis: 211027024 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:43 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: Detectives observed a male on a property he had previously been trespassed from. They contacted the male and he was issued a citation for trespassing. 211027025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 211027026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sawgrass Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:13 Synopsis: 211027027 Recovered Stolen Property Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:30 Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: Officers received recovered property which was stolen in Mesquite, and a report was taken. 211027028 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:38 Synopsis: 211027029 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: 211027030 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : A Active Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:08 Synopsis: 211027031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211027032 Traffic Problem Incident Address : S ARROWHEAD Ln & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 211027033 Stolen Property Incident Address : CONESTOGA PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 21:29 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a stolen trailer. Information was gathered for a report. 21ACO3221 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 21ACO3222 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 21ACO3223 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 21ACO3224 Animal complaint Incident Address : Sage Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 21ACO3225 Animal Noise Incident Address : Rainbow Ridge Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3226 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3227 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3228 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3229 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:34 Synopsis: 21ACO3230 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3231 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3232 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hawk St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3233 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3234 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3235 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3236 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3237 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3238 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3239 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:30 Synopsis: 21ACO3240 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:30 Synopsis: 21ACO3241 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Unit 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4136 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4137 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 21MCC4138 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 21MCC4139 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 21MCC4140 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4141 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4142 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4143 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : JENSEN Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4144 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:56 Synopsis: 21MCC4145 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 21MCC4146 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4147 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:12 Synopsis: 21MCC4148 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : PRESTON Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:20 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 21MCC4149 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:47 Synopsis: 21MCE1698 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:29 Synopsis: 21MCE1699 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:42 Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 21MCE1700 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Granite Hts Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 21MCE1701 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Aztec Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:32 Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:54 Synopsis: 21MCE1702 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Pebble Creek Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:07 Synopsis: 21MCE1703 Vacation Check Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 21MCE1704 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Ruby Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: 10:33 Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 21MCE1705 Vacation Check Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:59 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 21MCE1706 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 21MDC0589 Inmate Rule Violation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 12:57 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 12:57 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: An Officer took one male subject into custody from the court after a short foot pursuit. 