By Annie Walters/ Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Nevada

If you need a Benefit Verification letter, sometimes called a “proof of income letter,” we have good news for you! Your Benefit Verification letter is available online when you need proof of Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicare.

In addition to your name, date of birth, and the benefits received, your Benefit Verification letter includes other identifiers to prevent misuse and fraud. This is an added benefit to you as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage, and other verification purposes.

The same letter is also available if you need proof that you do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending. If you are an individual representative payee, you can use the my Social Security Representative Payee portal to access the Benefit Verification letter online for your beneficiaries.

You can get your Benefit Verification letter anytime using your personal my Social Security account. You can use any device to quickly and efficiently access your Benefit Verification letter. Request it today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.