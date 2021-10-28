Virgin Valley High Sports

29 FRI All Day B&G Cross Country Regionals

31 SUN All Day Flag Football Opne Field Football or any open Field

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group 3-4:00 p.m. 371 Riverside Road- Annex Building Mesquite Veterinary Clinic (Northwest corner of Riverside and Hafen) Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.