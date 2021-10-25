By Abbey Snow

Boulevard Home holds grand opening at new Mesquite store

Boulevard Home is holding a grand opening Oct 27th at their new improved site on Pioneer Blvd with free gifts, extra discounts,prizes,and financing.

Content Marketing Supervisor for BlvdHome, Karina Pecete, said their previous store was closed in order to open a larger store to better accommodate the Mesquite community. Their new store is located behind the old one at 1165 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite.

“The new store is twice the size of the previous store,”Pecete said. “We completely gutted and remodeled the inside of our new location to create a furniture retail atmosphere where we could have more products on display for our guests to choose from. Before, we were limited on space since we were in an old Walgreen’s building. Now our guests can shop with ease and find exactly what they are looking for, whether it be budget friendly or high-end product. We also have a design center where guests can get help with any home furnishing design questions.”

Pecete said this is going to be the biggest event they have held in Mesquite. They will have free gifts for the first 500 people, extra discounts on top of their already low prices, 18-month financing, anyone who makes a purchase can spin their prize wheel for extra prizes, and guests can enter to win their biggest shopping spree worth $10,000.

Photo of Blvd Home’s previous location in Mesquite ( photo from Blvd Home Facebook Site)

Boulevard Home held a moving sale on August 16 – 24, to sell their inventory. They closed their doors after August 28th in order to prepare their improved location and reopen.

“We have loved being part of the Mesquite community for over 18 years, and will continue to do so with a brand new store and offer more to our guests,” Pecete said. “If you don’t know who we are yet, we invite you to come check out our Grand Opening, because home is who we are.”

BlvdHome Grand Opening will be on Oct 27th from 4-9pm at 1165 W Pioneer Blvd.Mesquite, NV 89027