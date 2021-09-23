The Mesquite Police Department sponsored the Mesquite Night Out event on Wednesday at the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center. Mesquite Night Out is an annual event, although it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The goal of Mesquite Night Out is to bring community and public safety agencies closer together through crime prevention and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, as well as strengthen our neighborhoods and police-community partnerships. Many non-profit agencies also take part in the event and will be available to answer questions on services offered in Northeast Clark County.